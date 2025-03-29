Hardik Pandya’s powerful response to Bishop’s ‘back in good mental space?’ question at toss: ‘Whenever someone's down…’

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will be aiming for a fresh start with the franchise in IPL 2025 after a forgettable return to the side last year. Hardik faced a hostile reception after he succeeded Rohit Sharma as MI captain ahead of the 2024 edition, and the negativity surrounding the decision remained the undertone of the season for MI, as they finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches. Hardik Pandya during toss at GT vs MI match in IPL 2025(IPL)

However, since then, Hardik redeemed himself with match-winning contributions for India en route to their T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies and then produced remarkable performances as India enjoyed an invincible run to the Champions Trophy title earlier this month. Now, Hardik would aim to do the same with Mumbai Indians, and as he marks his return to playing XI in MI's second match of the season against Gujarat Titans, he spoke about returning in a better mental and physical space.

“It's fantastic. The preparation has been fantastic. All the boys are raring to go. The goal is to be very clear; we want to do well as a group, back each other, and be there for each other as much as possible. Whenever someone's down, we are going to lift them up. It has been very clear, and we are in a happy state,” Hardik said at the toss in response to Ian Bishop's query.

Hardik didn't play in MI's opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings, as he served a one-match ban for slow over-rate from the previous season. The punishment was removed altogether from the league's rules and regulations before the ongoing season.

MI opt to bowl

Hardik Pandya won the toss against his former side in Ahmedabad, opting to bowl. The captain's return to the XI was the only change in MI's XI; both teams failed to win their respective first matches, with Mumbai Indians facing a defeat to Chennai Super Kings, while Punjab Kings beating the Titans in Ahmedabad.