Harmanpreet Kaur voices hope, provides update on Pratika Rawal’s injury ahead of semi-final vs Australia

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that opener Pratika Rawal is being closely monitored by the medical team ahead of the crucial Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia. The young batter, who has been in sublime form this tournament, suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the final league match against Bangladesh. Pratika Rawal sustained an injury against Banglaesh on Sunday.(AFP)

Rawal twisted her right ankle at deep midwicket while trying to stop the ball on the last delivery of the 21st over, her foot getting stuck on the damp outfield at DY Patil Stadium. She was hobbled off the field, and the rain-curtailed Women's World Cup match was eventually abandoned.

Ahead of the mega clash against Australia, India captain Harmanpreet provided an update on Pratika's fitness, expressing optimism about the opener’s recovery while praising the team’s collective performances throughout the league stage.

"Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they'll (medical team) get back soon. It's a very important game for us (semifinal), we have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed which we'll carry forward," said Harmanpreet, whose side was cruising at 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs in the chase of the revised target of 126 in 27 overs.

India will face defending champions Australia in the last four clash on Thursday.

"Whatever we thought we have achieved and hopefully Pratika will also be fine for the next game," the skipper said.

Meanwhile, Pratika did not open the innings on Sunday, with the team management promoting Amanjot Kaur to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top against Bangladesh. However, the game was eventually washed out due to persistent rain.

Rawal has forged a great alliance with Mandhana at the top, and the skipper wants her to be fit for the knockout match against the seven-time champions.

The BCCI also provided a similar update on Pratika's injury on Sunday night.

“Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress,” the BCCI wrote on X.

"Key for us - to go out there and enjoy the semis": Harmanpreet Kaur

Speaking about the all-important semifinal, Harmanpreet emphasised the team’s strong performances in the league stage, highlighting collective contributions and a positive mindset. She urged her players to stay relaxed, enjoy the moment, and carry their momentum into the knockout clash.

“It's a very important game for us. I personally feel we've played really good cricket in the league matches. Now the next game is very crucial. Everyone has contributed whenever the team needed, and that's something we'll carry forward. We've always spoken about enjoying ourselves while playing, and I think that's the key for us - to go out there and enjoy the semis,” the 36-year-old said.