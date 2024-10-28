Indian cricketer loses 17kg for AUS tour, father spent sleepless nights after cruel twist of fate: 'Part of his body...'

Fast bowler Harshit Rana is one of the two fresh faces included in India's squad named for the five-Test series Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting November 22. With the BCCI eventually deciding to omit Mohammed Shami given his lack of match practice and impending full recovery, they needed India to head into Down Under with a solid pace battery, one that defines a perfect blend of experience and youth. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were pretty much certain, and with one more spot up for grabs, Harshit's impressive show in the Duleep Trophy – where he picked eight wickets for India D. Harshit Rana could make his India debut Down Under.(Getty)

Harshit wouldn't have been the first name expected as Shami's replacement, with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan having already represented India in white-ball cricket. However, his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he impressed under the tutelage of Gautam Gambhir, promises to have played a role in Harshit's selection. The road to making the top wasn't as easy though given Harshit's ominous tryst with history. But like a true warrior, he worked hard on his fitness, shed a jaw-dropping 17 kgs leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"The team management is looking after my workload. I just want to play for India whether it is T20s, ODIs or Test matches. I see myself as a three-format bowler," Harshit told The Indian Express.

Like any young cricket fan growing up, Harshit was spurred by India's Test series in Australia, with his father Pradeep Rana ensuring his son woke up in time to catch the riveting action playing out Down Under. Harshit had no choice, and as India put up a string of wonderful performances in Australia, including winning the last two and levelling it in 2003/04, it fuelled Harshit and his father's ambitions of one day wearing the India jersey.

Harshit's injuries and father's role

But those hopes soon hit a roadblock as Harshit's early years were marred by one injury after the other. The nature of the injuries was so severe that father Pradeep at one stage had made peace with the fact that his son may never be able to play cricket. But while Harshit has gone above and beyond to turn the tide in his favour, credit also goes to Rana senior for doing everything possible to get his son up and running.

"First it was back, then it was groin, then calf and a niggle in the shoulder. Every part of his body was injured. During that time, I had taken him to many hospitals just to understand why he is breaking down. I even took him to an Ayurveda facility in Najafgarh. Whatever knowledge I gained from watching videos, and reading news items, I tried everything," Pradeep told Express.

The dogged and inspired effort put in by some of India's stars during the last BGT in Australia played a role in motivating Harshit. The manner in which Cheteshwar Pujara took blows to his body, how Hanuma Vihari batted with a torn hamstring, Ravichandran Ashwin saving the Sydney Test with a bad back and Navdeep Saini bowling with an injured groin, collectively left an impact on Harshit's mind. But if it weren't for his father, the young pacer wouldn't be where he is today.

"During my teenage years I was getting injured too often and my father stood like a rock behind me. He told me that it was okay even if I don’t become a professional cricketer. Whatever I am today, it is because of my father," Harshit said.

"My father's dream is to watch me play in England. But I always wanted to play against Australia because I am competitive in nature and Australia also plays the same brand of cricket. I am really looking forward to this tour."