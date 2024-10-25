India squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma captain for full series, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana fresh faces; No Shami

Rohit Sharma was named as captain for all five Tests as the BCCI senior selection committee announced India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana earned their maiden Test call-ups while Abhimanyu Easwaran beat Ruturaj Gaikwad as the third opener. India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (AFP)

Easwaran pipped Gaikwad on sheer weightage of runs. The Bengal cricketer will tour with the India A side before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kickstarts. He scored four consecutive centuries in the last four matches spread across the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy.

Contrary to the reports, there was no official announcement about Rohit's unavailability for the first half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was named captain for all five Tests in the official release issued by BCCI on Friday.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, like the New Zealand series, was named as vice-captain of the 18-member squad.

"After the completion of the 3-match Test series against New Zealand, India are set to play a 5-match Test series in Australia, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting 22nd November in Perth, said BCCI on Friday.

No Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were the notable absentees. BCCI did not give out any details about Shami's fitness but added that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep, who was dropped from the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, was unavailable for selection due to an injury.

“Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to The BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue,” BCCI added.

Shami, who is supposed to turn up for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, might be added to the Indian squad if he proves his match fitness.

Maiden call-ups for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana

Andhra Pradesh all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier this month, was picked as the only seam-bowling all-rounder over Shardul Thakur, who played a crucial role in India's historic victory at the Gabba three years ago.

In Shami's absence, the pace battery will largely depend on vice-captain Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The third seamer, in all probability, will be Akash Deep while Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are backups.

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana reaped rewards for his stunning show in the Duleep Trophy.

Three fast bowlers - Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed - were named as travelling reserves.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.



Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the first Test in Perth on November. The second Test will be a Day/Night affair at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 6. The teams will then travel to Brisbane for the third Test on December 14. There were no changes in the schedule for the Boxing Day Test (Melbourne) and the New Year's Test (in Sydney).