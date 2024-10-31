New Delhi [India], : Australian quick Josh Hazlewood will make his first appearance for the New South Wales this season in the ongoing Sheffield Shield as he builds up his workload for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home from November 22 onwards. Hazlewood set for first-class cricket return in Sheffield Shield 3rd round

Hazlewood has been crucial for Australia in their success in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, with 51 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 20.45, with best figures of 5/31.

As per ESPNCricinfo, ace spinner Nathan Lyon, who represents NSW, has been rested.

Hazlewood had been due to play last week's One Day Cup fixture against Victoria alongside Pat Cummins but missed out due to illness. The Shield match against Queensland will be his first outing after the conclusion of the England white-ball tour in September and is likely to be his only competitive game ahead of the India series.

It was expected that Lyon would play three Shield matches before the home series against India. But after throwing down 104 overs in two matches against South Australia and Victoria and picking up 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against SA, he is unlikely to play another match in the tournament.

A number of state teams have been affected for the third round of the Sheffield Shield due to call-ups for Australia's ODI series against Pakistan and Australia A's matches against India A. From their previous XI, alongside Lyon, NSW misses Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Sam Konstas and Josh Phillippe.

Ollie Davies is also the part of Australian A squad and will feature only in the second four-day game next week at Melbourne Cricket Ground and is available to face Queensland. In the absence of Lyon, leg spinner Tanveer Sangha will be able to play for NSW.

Queensland will be led by Mitchell Swepson as Marnus Labuschagne will be playing Pakistan ODIs.

Uncontracted spinner Ashton Agar has been named in the Western Australia squad with Corey Rocchiccioli rested ahead of his appearance for Australia A. Agar has not played any first-class cricket ever since his last Test match in January 2023. Cameron Bancroft , Cooper Connolly , Aaron Hardie , Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh are all unavailable.

South Australia is also missing out some key players, with Nathan McSweeney captaining Australia A. Wickekeeper-batter Alex Carey, an in-form player, will be captaining against Victoria.

New South Wales squad Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques , Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Tanveer Sangha

Queensland squad 4. Mitchell Swepson , Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Liam Guthrie, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jack Sinfield, Tom Straker, Jack Wildermuth

South Australia squad Alex Carey , Harry Conway, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Conor McInerney, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton

Tasmania squad Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Jordan Silk , Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald

Western Australia squad Sam Whiteman , Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Teague Wyllie.

