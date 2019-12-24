‘He is not even eligible to comment’: BCCI slams PCB chairman over security comments in India

cricket

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani after he took a dig at the security situation in India, calling it “a greater security risk than Pakistan”.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” he told HT on Monday. “If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there,” Dhumal added.

Mani, a former International Cricket Council (ICC) president, made his comments while addressing a press conference in Karachi at the conclusion of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the first Test series hosted by Pakistan since the terror attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus during the Lahore match in March, 2009. “We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” media reports quoted Mani as saying in the press conference.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added. The PCB chairman further urged Bangladesh -- who are due to arrive in January for three T20Is and two Tests -- and other cricketing nations to visit Pakistan.

“We’re in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only,” Mani said. “I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there’s no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others,” he added.

