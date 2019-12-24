e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cricket / ‘He is not even eligible to comment’: BCCI slams PCB chairman over security comments in India

‘He is not even eligible to comment’: BCCI slams PCB chairman over security comments in India

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani after he took a dig at the security situation in India, calling it “a greater security risk than Pakistan”.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani after he took a dig at the security situation in India, calling it “a greater security risk than Pakistan”.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” he told HT on Monday. “If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there,” Dhumal added.

ALSO READ: Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut

Mani, a former International Cricket Council (ICC) president, made his comments while addressing a press conference in Karachi at the conclusion of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the first Test series hosted by Pakistan since the terror attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus during the Lahore match in March, 2009. “We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” media reports quoted Mani as saying in the press conference.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added. The PCB chairman further urged Bangladesh -- who are due to arrive in January for three T20Is and two Tests -- and other cricketing nations to visit Pakistan.

“We’re in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only,” Mani said. “I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there’s no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Defeat could cost BJP all Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand
Defeat could cost BJP all Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand
What the Jharkhand election verdict means for PM, Shah, Sonia and others
What the Jharkhand election verdict means for PM, Shah, Sonia and others
‘Why not include Muslims?’ BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose questions CAA
‘Why not include Muslims?’ BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose questions CAA
New chapter for young Jharkhand as JMM-led alliance’s rule begins
New chapter for young Jharkhand as JMM-led alliance’s rule begins
The lessons from Jharkhand assembly poll results | HT Editorial
The lessons from Jharkhand assembly poll results | HT Editorial
2019, the year that slammed the brakes on auto industry the world over
2019, the year that slammed the brakes on auto industry the world over
Rajya Sabha panel lays out child porn crackdown plan
Rajya Sabha panel lays out child porn crackdown plan
‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
trending topics
JMMCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news