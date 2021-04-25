'He just went into flashback': Shardul Thakur reveals Sachin Tendulkar advice that has 'helped a lot'

Shardul Thakur has enjoyed considerable success in the Indian jersey for the last few months now, starting with India's tour of Australia. In the three-match ODI series, he picked up three wickets, and in the three-match T20I series, he bagged two wickets. However, he truly came to the fore in the Test series, when he claimed 7 wickets in a single game and also batted exceptionally well for his 67 during a remarkable rearguard action with Washington Sundar in the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. India went on to win that game and win take home the series 2-1.

His exploits Down Under earned him a spot in the white-ball leg of England's tour of India. And he did not disappoint. In the five-match T20I series, he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series with eight wickets.

In the 50-over format, too, he proved to be the best of the lot; clinching seven wickets in three games.

So, how did Shardul Thakur, after blowing hot and cold and coming under the microscope for his economy rates, undergo such transformation?

The answer lies in the advice he received from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a Ranji Trophy campaign.

"I think it was just before our Ranji Trophy final or maybe we won the Ranji Trophy final and we came back fresh for another season. I was discussing something with Sachin Paaji. He was explaining to me the lines and he just went into flashback and he told me that you don't remember I had told you about certain line and length and certain skillsets, so keep doing that. He said whenever you find time, apart from your match practice, keep practicing, keep working hard. I think it has helped a lot," Shardul Thakur recalled in a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle.

Currently, Shardul Thakur is playing for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season. So far in four matches, he has only picked up 3 wickets but one just can't take him lightly yet. He continues to remain an important member of the side.

Later on Sunday, second-placed CSK take on current table topper Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).