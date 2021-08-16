'Needs to get back into alignment': Vaughan speaks on Kohli's struggles, says India captain is 'better player than that'

After India lost both their openers early on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against England at Lord's, captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara started building a partnership. Both the players were facing questions over their form, but while Pujara continued to bat on, Kohli was dismissed for 20.

Just when it looked the India skipper was starting to settle down and looking at his best, he nicked a delivery outside off stump from pacer Sam Curran and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took an easy catch.

With Kohli missing out on a big score yet again, former England captain Michael Vaughan commented on his struggles in England and said that he is a better player than this. Vaughan also explained the areas where Kohli can improve upon.

“Really good bowling, not good batting. Virat Kohli is a better player than that. When he had success in English conditions, he was knowing exactly where his off-stump is. His trigger movement goes over to the off-stump and he knows where it is," he said on BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

“So far in this series, I just wonder whether he lost his off-stump because he is going over quite a long way and his head is going with him because of that, I think he thinks his off-stump is around the fourth and fifth stump line. He needs to get back into alignment," Vaughan added.

“He played at a wide ball from the pavilion end and you would think, that’s exactly where England want you to be Virat. They are going to bowl the fifth stump, full of length. And they want him to throw his hands at the ball as he did today," he signed off.

India found themselves leading by 154 runs with only four wickets in hand going into the final day of the Lord's Test. All three results are still possible as both teams look to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.