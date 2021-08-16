India vs England: 'Needs to be a little more selective when playing shots' - Vikram Rathour on Rohit Sharma

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma missed out on a Test century at Lord's getting out for 83 in the first innings. He was cleaned up by England pacer James Anderson. He managed to get off to a start in the 2nd innings, settling himself down and scoring 21 runs. But he was undone by Mark Wood as he attempted a hook shot and gave away an easy catch to Moeen Ali.

Speaking at the end of the day's play on Sunday, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the team would never stop Rohit from playing his natural game. But Rathour maintained that the India opener needs to be more selective about the balls he is playing his shots on.

“We will be having a talk of what happened and what they were thinking while playing that shot. As far as Rohit is concerned, he has made it clear that pull shot fetches him runs so he is going to play those shots and we will back him playing those shots," Rathour said at the virtual press conference, as per news agency ANI.

"The only thing, he needs to be a little more selective, if he can have that conversation and we will have that conversation with him. Kohli, I do not think there was an issue, it was just a lapse of concentration. I do not think there is anything old coming back," he added

Rathour further said that everyone goes through a rough patch in cricket, but the team is not concerned about these phases.

"Our job is to work on the processes, I will be concerned if they are not working hard or planning well. But they are working really hard, they have their game plans. As I said, in cricket these phases will come, especially with the guys who have been playing for so long, there will be times when they will not score runs, so again, as long as they are trying their best, I do not think we are concerned at all," he said.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 and 45 respectively as India ended Day 4 at 181/6 and the visitors have extended their lead to 154.

(With ANI inputs)