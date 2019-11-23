e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azharuddin hits back at Ambati Rayudu after he alleges corruption in HCA

When his comments were sought on Rayudu’s allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin.
File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin.(AP)
         

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and requested Telangana’s Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to address the issue. Meanwhile, the HCA president Mohd Azharuddin said the former “is a frustrated cricketer”. “Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” Rayudu tweeted.

When his comments were sought on Rayudu’s allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”.

Also read: Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane achieve another partnership feat in Test cricket

This was Rayudus’ next tweet after the controversial 3D post following his omission from the squad for the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year. Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup, he had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting, bowling and fielding).

He had subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress. However, he made a comeback to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly lauds Virat Kohli, calls him a ‘run machine’

Rayudu had reportedly decided to take a break from first-class cricket on Friday.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.

tags
top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news