‘He’s the best without a doubt’: Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ahead of 1st Test against India

Ahead of the first India vs New Zealand Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson picked the best all-format batsman of the world. Williamson had ‘no doubts’ in his mind in taking India captain Virat Kohli’s name as the best batsman of the world currently. Both Williamson and Kohli share a good bond on and off the field. Kohli and Williamson were also seen chatting on the sidelines for a long time during the fifth T20I at Mount Maunganui, in which both skippers were not part of the playing XI. Kohli has time and again voiced his support for Williamson, who had received a lot of flak after Australia whitewashed New Zealand 3-0.

“Obviously, Virat is the best, one-off, without a doubt in all formats but they are a quality side and leading the World Test Championship,” said Williamson on the eve of the first Test at Wellington.

Williamson further said that India’s top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) is because of the quality batting line-up and world-class bowling unit.

“There is a reason for it, they have so many quality batsmen in their line-up and they have got a world-class bowling line-up as well. “So, you certainly do not focus on the one single player and that brings us back to the focus on everyone’s team approach,” Williamson added.

Kohli is at the top spot in the ICC’s Test and ODI rankings while he is at the tenth spot in the shortest format’s table.

Recalling the moments shared with Virat, Williamson said, “I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways”.

Kohli and Williamson know each other from their early days of international cricket as they both captained their side in the U19 World Cup in 2008, in which India came out triumphant.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson ( BCCI )

“We have to go quite a long way back really to Under-19s and have played against each other in different competitions as well, obviously in international arena, in the IPL and I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways setting benchmarks in international games is pretty obvious with his standard that he sets,” Williamson said.

“It was really interesting the other day, sought of sit-down and have a quiet chat on the out-field and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game and inside different approaches which was really refreshing and was quite inspiring as well,” he added.

Kohli too had a lot of good things to say about Williamson and New Zealand in his visit to the India House in Wellington.

“Something that we as a team have embraced over the last four years and we’ve reached a stage where every team want to beat us, New Zealand won’t be any different but the difference is that there won’t be any spite in it. That is one reason I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket.”