Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘There is a reason, I can discuss life & not cricket with Williamson on the boundary line’ - Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand: ‘There is a reason, I can discuss life & not cricket with Williamson on the boundary line’ - Virat Kohli

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:18 IST

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson(Indian cricket team Instagram)
         

The Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli visited India House in Wellington on Wednesday, ahead of the first Test against New Zealand which begins on Friday, February 20. This Test series promises to be India’s first real challenge as far their march in the ongoing World Test Championship is concerned. India are at the top of the Test Championship table with 360 points. New Zealand are at number six with 60 points.

Virat Kohli shared his experience and said: “I’m very honored to be hereafter being invited by the High Commissioner and we want to thank you for that.”

“Of all the tours we have coming to the High Commission is always a very special evening, because we get to spend time with people from India obviously, but we also get to meet a lot of people from the country we are in.”

Kohli, who never leaves an opportunity to praise either New Zealand cricket or Kane Williamson, said that he would be quite glad to share the number 1 spot with the hosts if things do turn out to be that way.

“If we ever have to share our No 1 spot it would be New Zealand.”

 

“Something that we as a team have embraced over the last four years and we’ve reached a stage where every team want to beat us, New Zealand won’t be any different but the difference is that there won’t be any spite in it. That is one reason I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket.”

The image of Kohli and Williamson sitting and chatting on the boundary ropes in the final match of the T20I series went viral and both captains said how they think along the same lines about life and cricket in general.

