'He was clearly told an hour before...': Did Shan Masood 'deny' Rizwan a 200? Pakistan star explains declaration call

Pakistan asserted their dominance on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel led the charge with stunning centuries, guiding their team to a formidable 448-6d. Rizwan, in a strong performance, remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls, showcasing a blend of patience and aggression. Shakeel, continuing his remarkable form in red-ball cricket, contributed 141 off 261 deliveries. Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion at the end of first innings on the second day of first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh(AFP)

Their monumental fifth-wicket partnership of 240 runs rescued Pakistan from a precarious 114-4 and set the stage for a commanding total.

By the time Pakistan declared late in the day, they had already placed themselves in a commanding position, leaving Bangladesh facing an uphill battle to avoid a significant first-innings deficit. However, one of the major talking points from the declaration was whether Pakistan's skipper, Shan Masood, took the decision in haste.

Many on social media pointed out that Masood could've waited for Rizwan to reach his double century before the declaration; the wicketkeeper-batter was only 29 runs away from the milestone.

Shakeel, the Pakistan vice-captain who attended the press conference following the day's play, was also asked about the decision but he set the record straight with a blunt explanation.

“See, as far as Rizwan bhai's double century is concerned, I don't think there was a haste in taking the decision (to declare the innings). Because Rizwan bhai was clearly told an hour before that we would be declaring at this point of time. So he had an idea when we will declare. He was told we will try to near 450 before declaring,” Shakeel said.

The partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel not only stabilised the innings but also demoralised the Bangladesh bowlers as the day continued, who struggled on a greenish pitch that gradually became more favourable for batting as the sun shone brighter.

Bangladesh yet to lose a wicket

Bangladesh’s openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan faced a testing spell from Pakistan’s pace attack, particularly Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, but survived the closing hour of second day's play. The pair helped Bangladesh reach 27 at Stumps without losing a wicket, but with a daunting 421-run deficit still looming.