'He would walk into any international team': Engineer disappointed with huge omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

The announcement of India's T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI selectors on Wednesday packed a few surprises. Against everyone's expectations, India recalled spinner R Ashwin back to its limited-overs fold after four years, while former captain MS Dhoni was appointed mentor of the side. However, besides Ashwin's comeback and the inclusion of Rahul Chahar, a couple of big names went missing from India's squad of 15 for the ICC event.

There was no place for either opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan or spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which sparked a debate. While Dhawan is expected to have missed out to KL Rahul, Chahal fell behind fellow leg-spinner Chahar, who bowled wonderfully in Sri Lanka and has been growing in reputation. So while both exclusions were notable, it was Dhawan's exclusion, which left former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer disappointed, who otherwise believes India have picked a formidable squad.

"I haven't exactly studied it. I only heard it once. But it seems that all the top players are there. Suryakumar Yadav is in the squad, which I am really happy to see. Chahar is a very good bowler, and there is Bumrah of course. I think with Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, the balance of the team is good. I think we've got a good squad," Engineer told Sports Tak.

"Shikhar Dhawan… well, I'm surprised that he has been omitted because he has come in and done fantastically well. But that is such a huge problem for the Indian selectors that players such as Dhawan are getting to be dropped, which is a huge disappointment, because he would walk into any international team as a batsman. He has proved himself time and again and I don't think a player of his calibre should be on trial."

Having said that, Engineer reckons the strength of the Indian team is such that the selectors couldn't have helped it. The former wicketkeeper feels India are spoilt for choices as far as the opening batsmen are concerned, provided how brilliant Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been lately.

"But who do you drop? KL Rahul has done very well. He is superb; one of the best batsmen in the world, I think. Rohit Sharma is on top of his form. Still, I think it's a very good team they have picked and I think we have every chance of winning the T20 World Cup," Engineer added.