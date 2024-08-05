New Delhi [India], : The Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes is set to make a return, with the iconic six-a-side tournament set to take place from November 1 to 3 this year. Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes set to make return in November this year

Hong Kong is the sporting capital of East Asia, and cricket has had a special place in the city's sporting history, with the first official game of cricket being recorded in 1842.

Over the years, cricket has not only provided a bridge amongst the diversity in the city, but is also the highest-ranked team sport for Hong Kong. The city has punched much above its weight in the world rankings, with both the men's and women's teams ranked in the top twenty, amongst the 108 members of the International Cricket Council. , as per a press release from Hong Kong International Sixes. Between 1992 and 2017, the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes was the jewel not just in the cricket calendar, but in Hong Kong's overall sporting calendar. A true global event, where legends like Sachin Tendulkar from India, to Brian Lara from West Indies and Shane Warne from Australia, have highlighted star-studded lineups over the years. This unique format has become synonymous with Hong Kong.

After a hiatus of 7 years, the Hong Kong International Sixes is poised to make a comeback this year. The HK6 is set to reignite the passion and excitement that has long been associated with the spectacle of this unique event, the world's fastest form of cricket. Cricket Hong Kong, China is a member of the International Cricket Council and the tournament is also a sanctioned event by the International Cricket Council. Organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China and supported by the Hong Kong Government, the 2024 edition will be held between 1st to 3rd November at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The tournament will host 12 nations competing across three days."We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials. The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home. To build the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes into a world class event and make this plan a reality, we have entered into a strategic partnership with TCM Sports. This collaboration underscores a commitment to ensuring the Sixes develops into a major event in the international cricket calendar." said the Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, Burji Shroff"The Hong Kong Sixes is an iconic event that has regaled fans for decades with its sheer power and energy. For TCM, it is absolutely exciting to partner with Cricket Hong Kong, China and develop this unique and iconic event into a truly world class global event," said TCM Managing Director Lokesh Sharma. The Hong Kong Sixes boasts a rich legacy that stretches back to 1992. It has borne witness to some of the most renowned names in the world of cricket. While legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Anil Kumble, Umar Akmal, Glenn Maxwell, Damien Martyn have graced the pitch with their indomitable talent, teams from cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more have participated, helping the Hong Kong Sixes gain a worldwide fanbase. The tournament, with its thrilling matches and carnivalesque atmosphere, symbolises the very spirit of cricket through its universal accessibility. The HK6 aims to create a three-day festival of cricket for fans to experience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.