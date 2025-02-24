Dubai [UAE], : After outwitting arch-rival Pakistan in a pulsating clash, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla expressed optimism that India will continue to fly high in the Champions Trophy and storm into the final on March 9. "Hope we will play final": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla optimistic about India's future after memorable win over Pakistan

India ripped apart Pakistan and staged a flawless six-wicket victory in Dubai to extend its unbeaten run in the tournament. While spinners dictated the terms of play in the first inning, stalwart Virat Kohli roared back to form with a blistering hundred to take India past the finishing line.

"India defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Our players, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubhman Gill, played amazingly. The leadership of Rohit Sharma was amazing. Whenever India defeats Pakistan, it is another level of enthusiasm. I hope we will play the final here," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal was in awe of India's performance against the defending champions. He firmly believes that if India keeps their hot form intact, the Rohit Sharma-led side will bring the Champions Trophy home.

"Everybody said it was a crucial toss, but the way India's bowlers performed was exceptional. They restricted Pakistan to 241, and Virat and Shubman's performances were incredible," he told ANI.

Virat lived up to his reputation as a 'chase master' and was the main mastermind behind Pakistan's downfall. He slammed an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, a delight for every cricket lover. Virat figured out the perfect route to victory and helped India chase down 242 with a handful of overs to spare.

His knock came at a 90.09 strike rate, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

"Big players answer their critics with bat, not words, and Virat has done that. If India continues to perform like this, the team will return with the Champions Trophy," Dhumal added.

Former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team and expressed hope that India would lift the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2013.

"Many congratulations to the Indian Cricket team. This is the result of the prayers of 140 crore Indians and our team's excellent performance. The Indian team was in command from the first ball, and moreover, we also got to see Virat Kohli's century. India is performing well, may we win the Champions Trophy," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.