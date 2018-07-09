How Rohit Sharma guided India to T20 cricket series win against England

As elegant as ever, Rohit Sharma was the toast of the Indian team after powering them to a seven-wicket win and clinch the Twenty20 series against England at the County Ground, Bristol, on Sunday. His match-winning unbeaten 100, making India’s chase of England’s total of 198 for nine, a cakewalk. It was Rohit Sharma’s third hundred in T20Is, the same as New Zealand’s Colin Munro.

READ | India vs England: Rohit Sharma ton guides visitors to T20 series win in Bristol

“That’s the style of my play,” declared Rohit, on his entertaining effort which was studded with five sixes, after being named the man of the match. “We knew the wicket would be nice to play on. I was trying to hold the shape when playing the big shots. I like to be calm, not to panic too much, because once you are there you can make up the scoring.”

The only time in the innings the England bowlers were able to slow down the proceedings, was in the 15th and 16th overs, when Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid conceded just three and four runs respectively. But, India had done enough by that stage to have things under control. “With the wicket being so good I just knew I had to stay there,” said Rohit.

READ | Virat Kohli lauds Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma after T20 series win against England

The other star of the day for India was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who picked up four wickets to prevent England from running up a bigger score after a strong start by the home team openers.

“Pandya is a fearless individual and that’s what the team want him to do,” said Rohit.

READ | MS Dhoni creates history during India’s T20 against England in Bristol

India skipper Virat Kohli was also all praise for Pandya. “I think the comeback from the bowlers was outstanding, we thought they would get 225-230.”