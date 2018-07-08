MS Dhoni creates history during India’s third T20 against England in Bristol

MS Dhoni added another accolade to his illustrious career by becoming the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in a T20 International as India restricted England to 198/9 after a flying start from the hosts in Bristol on Sunday. The Indian cricket team veteran also became the second ever wicket-keeper to complete five dismissals in a match after Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad against Oman in 2015.

MS Dhoni is also leading the charts when it comes to the total number of dismissals completed by wicket-keepers in the shortest format of the game. The 37-year old has 87 dismissals from 93 matches and he is way ahead of Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal who has 60 dismissals from 58 T20 Internationals.

On Sunday, the famed England batting finally chose to flex its muscles, pummeling the Indian attack to all corners of the County Ground, Bristol, to plunder 198 for nine in the T20 series decider.

The England total was built on their opening partnership of 94 in less than eight overs between Jason Roy (67) and Jos Buttler (34). At one stage England looked well on course for a total of 225-plus, but Hardik Pandya pulled things back with four big wickets. The all-rounder prized out Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow to finish with figures of 4-0-38-4.