India vs England, 3rd T20, live cricket score, Bristol: Kaul gets Buttler, Roy slams 50

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team started the England tour on a high with victory in the Old Trafford T20I before England bounced back with a sensational win in the Cardiff game. Heading into the deciding match, India will be gunning for a series win while England will welcome Ben Stokes back into the side. Get live cricket score of India vs England, 3rd T20 in Bristol here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

19:10 hrs IST: One shot too many and finally India break this stand. Full and straight from Kaul and Buttler looks to swipe across the line, misses it and the stumps take a beating. Ends a good partnership from the openers but England are in the driver’s seat.

19:07 hrs IST: Jos Buttler top-edges a slog sweep to deep mid wicket but Siddarth Kaul runs in and fails to latch on to it. Jason Roy brings up the fifty in style by clobbering Chahal over long on for a big six. He continues on his aggressive ways by mauling Siddarth Kaul over long on for his sixth six. This is brilliant batting from Roy.

19:01 hrs IST: Carnage in Bristol and England feast on some poor bowling from Hardik Pandya. Three short balls are dispatched for 4,4 and a six while a full ball is clubbed just over Deepak Chahar at long on. 22 runs in Hardik Pandya’s over and England are 73/0 in the powerplay.

18:56 hrs IST: Jason Roy launches his second six of the game and Siddarth Kaul starts off poorly. However, he recovers well and concedes just a single in the next five balls. However, England bring up the team fifty and they are going at a run-rate of 10.

18:50 hrs IST: Jason Roy is slowly feeding on Buttler’s confidence and he targets Umesh Yadav by launching him straight down the ground for two fours and then finishes the fourth over in style with a pummelled six over long off. England are racing away in the powerplay.

18:43 hrs IST: Two more boundaries by Jos Buttler, this time off Umesh Yadav and the England wicketkeeper has started off brilliantly in Bristol. He is truly in great form.

18:38 hrs IST: Deepak Chahar has a torrid introduction to international cricket as Jos Buttler, promoted to open the batting, blasts him for three fours. The ball has also gone out of shape and so has Chahar’s confidence as England blast 13 runs in the first over.

18:05 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the final and deciding Twenty20 between India and England from Bristol. The latest news is that India have won the toss and have decided to bowl. Deepak Chahar has been handed a debut for this game while Ben Stokes returns for England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out due to a stiff back and Siddarth Kaul, who made his debut in the Ireland Twenty20 game, is added to the side. Here are the playing XIs for this crucial game

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball

England’s win in the second T20 has set the stage for a Sunday blockbuster at Bristol. It’s exactly how the organisers would have wanted -- teams at one win apiece and set for a grand finale. It will have crowds lining up to pack the stadium.

India had the measure of England at Old Trafford with Kuldeep Yadav rattling the home batsmen. England bounced back after facing the Merlyn bowling machine, preparing better for India’s wrist spinners, especially the chinaman bowler, while sticking to their strength – pace.

Ben Stokes will be back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the preceding series against Australia. It was at Bristol that Stokes got into a fight that led to his missing the Ashes Down Under.