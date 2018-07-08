 Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd T20, Bristol: India bowl | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd T20, Bristol: India bowl

Get live cricket score of India vs England, 3rd T20 from Bristol here. India have won the toss and have chosen to bowl

cricket Updated: Jul 08, 2018 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 3rd T20 from Bristol here. Virat Kohli's side will be eyeing a series win to start their tour on a high.
Get live cricket score of India vs England, 3rd T20 from Bristol here. Virat Kohli’s side will be eyeing a series win to start their tour on a high.(AFP)

India had the measure of England at Old Trafford with Kuldeep Yadav rattling the home batsmen. England bounced back after facing the Merlyn bowling machine, preparing better for India’s wrist spinners, especially the chinaman bowler, while sticking to their strength – pace. After dominating England batsmen at Old Trafford, India’s wrist spinners together took one wicket at Sophia Gardens. Yuzvendra Chahal took that scalp while Kuldeep went wicketless as India failed to defend 148. Get live cricket score of India vs England, 3rd T20 from Bristol here. (LIVE UPDATES)

If you can’t see the full score of India vs England, 3rd T20 in Bristol, click here

