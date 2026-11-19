Mumbai: For a fast bowler who first made a name bowling slower balls, Vijaykumar Vyshak knows very well how to fit in. It’s just the way the game is headed. If bowling six good balls in good areas has merit with the red ball, being unpredictable throughout the over carries the same premium in T20.

Vyshak Vijaykumar belongs to a breed of modern fast bowlers who takes pride in bowling wide-line yorkers with great accuracy. (AP)

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Vyshak’s origin story in IPL wasn’t just about a lucky break - he came in as RCB's injury replacement for Rajat Patidar- it also has a slower ball connect. In the 2023 season, then skipper Faf du Plessis found the right-arm pacer’s slower ball difficult to pick in a practice game and was convinced to hand him his first match under the archlights. On debut against Delhi Capitals, Vyshak got three wickets, all of them with the knuckle ball.

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{{^usCountry}} His knuckle ball had got rave reviews from Kevin Pietersen. “The knuckle ball where the seam stay completely straight up, has to be the most difficult ball from a seamer to smack. Stunning from Vyshak!” the former English batter posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His knuckle ball had got rave reviews from Kevin Pietersen. “The knuckle ball where the seam stay completely straight up, has to be the most difficult ball from a seamer to smack. Stunning from Vyshak!” the former English batter posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, Vyshak says, he had actually turned adversity into opportunity.

“It took me one and a half years to develop the knuckle ball,” Vyshak tells HT, while playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) for Karnataka. “My knuckle balls are a little different than what everybody else bowls. I had to adapt because I had a surgery and can't bend my index finger fully. It doesn’t have as much strength. So, I created my own sort of a knuckle ball where I bowl on the other two fingers (middle and ring).

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“That's how the game is. You have to keep learning new things or else you'll always fall behind because everybody wants to do well. If you know what you're supposed to do and keep getting better, you'll have opportunities everywhere.”

T20 may not reward bowlers for consistent lengths, but there is a facet of play when repeatability holds merit - at the death. Vyshak belongs to a breed of modern fast bowlers who takes pride in bowling wide-line yorkers with great accuracy.

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He was lauded by Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill in a high scoring match against Punjab Kings (243 beat 232 runs) in Ahmedabad, where Vyshak came in as an Impact Sub in the 15th over and halted the home team’s run chase by consistently bowling wide yorkers, keeping the ball out of the batter’s hitting arc. Vyshak’s match figures read 3-0-28-0. But the Impact Sub had done his job.

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“You have to do whatever the team and the situation requires. As long as, you know, your planning is right and the execution is right, it's completely okay if you still go for a boundary.” he explains. “It's a game where it is all batsmen. So, I think you just have to win certain situations and in certain moments if you win, I think you're good to go.”

“You come back and deliver”

Vyshak thinks T20 dressing rooms now look beyond bowling economy and value bowlers who win crucial moments. That explains why Punjab Kings have happily retained Vyshak despite his career economy reading 10.47. “Everybody gets hit for runs,” he says. “But at the end of the day, if you can win games for the team, that is all that matters. If you've gone for a couple of sixes the previous over, it doesn't matter. You come back and deliver. Like, if you're defending 8-10 runs in the final over win, it doesn’t matter, if you finish with 50 runs in 4 overs.”

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In SMAT, there is no Impact Player rule. But Vyshak does not think that has had a drastic impact on batting aggression. “Everybody wants to come and hit. As bowlers, we are also prepared for it,” he says.

One thing that has made the ongoing T20 domestic tourney enjoyable for Vyshak is getting an opportunity to bowl with the new ball from head coach Vinay Kumar. And he has delivered good results. With franchise scouts keeping an eye on SMAT, Vyshak knows nothing will go unnoticed.