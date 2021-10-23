‘These two overs do not go for many runs’: Ex-India cricketer on how Virat Kohli can operate as bowler at T20 WC

The Indian cricket fans witnessed a rare sight as Team India skipper Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arms in the warm-up tie against Australia at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

The 32-year-old bowled two overs in the contest and conceded just 12 runs. Looking at the current scenario with Hardik Pandya still doubtful to bowl, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has come up with an interesting alternative.

Dasgupta, who has represented India in 8 Tests and 5 ODIs, backed Kohli to chip in with the ball, and suggested that the skipper can introduce himself in the attack right after the powerplays or just before the start of death over.

"Virat Kohli's bowling could be an option if needed, if you're thinking outside the box. Virat Kohli himself must be careful as to when he introduces himself into the attack like in the 7th or the 13th over. Generally, if you look at the statistics, these two overs do not go for many runs," explained Dasgupta on his YouTube channel.

Dasgupta also shared insights on how the team line-up can be with Pandya still not sure about contributing with the ball. The former wicketkeeper-batter suggested Shardul Thakur to be added in the playing XI, adding he will be the ideal candidate for the number 8 position.

He also feels Thakur's inclusion will provide the team with more flexibility with Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah's overs.

"Shardul Thakur according to me, is more suited to batting at No.8 but No.7 might be one step ahead for him. If India are going with 5 bowlers, I think 3 of them should be pacers. It gives the side a lot more flexibility while using Chakravarthy and Bumrah's overs," he added.

Thakur in recent times has exploded with the bat along with his vital contributions with the ball. After a stellar campaign against Australia and England, the 30-year-old emerged as the leading wicket-taker from CSK camp. He scalped a total of 21 wickets from 16 matches.