T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Schedule: Full list of Super 12 Match Fixtures, Team Squads, Dates, Timings, and Venues

T20 WC Super 12 Schedule: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 begins on Saturday, October 23 with Australia taking on South Africa in a heavyweights clash. After five days and three rounds of qualifying matches, namely the group matches, four teams in Namibia, Scotland, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka progressed to the next round, which is the Super 12 stage. In this format, 12 teams are divided in two groups of 6 teams each and they will play one game against one another. The top 2 teams from each half will then progress to the semifinals.

Here is a look at the complete T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match fixtures, Team Squads, Dates, Timings, and Venues

SUPER 12 SCHEDULE

Match 13: October 23, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa at 3:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 14: October 23, Saturday: England vs West Indies at 7:30 PM in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 15: October 24, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at 3:30 PM in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 16: October 24, Sunday India vs Pakistan at 7:30 PM in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 17: October 25, Monday Afghanistan vs Scotland at 7:30 PM in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 18: October 25, Tuesday South Africa vs West Indies at 3:30 PM in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 19: October 23, Tuesday Pakistan vs New Zealand at 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 20: October 25, Wednesday England vs Bangladesh at 3:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 21: October 27, Wednesday Scotland vs Namibia at 7:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 22: October 28, Thursday Australia vs Sri Lanka at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 23: October 29, Friday West Indies vs Bangladesh at 3:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 24: October 29, Friday Afghanistan vs Pakistan at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 25: October 30, Saturday South Africa vs Sri Lanka at 3:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 26: October 30, Saturday England vs Australia at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 27: October 31, Sunday Afghanistan vs Namibia at 3:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 28: October 31, Sunday India vs New Zealand at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 29: November 1, Monday England vs Sri Lanka at 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 30: November 29, Tuesday South Africa vs Bangladesh at 3:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 31: November 2, Tuesday Pakistan vs Namibia at 7:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 32: November 2, Wednesday New Zealand vs Scotland at 3:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 33: November 3, Wednesday India vs Afghanistan at 7:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 34: November 4, Thursday Australia vs Bangladesh at 3:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: November 4, Thursday West Indies vs Sri Lanka at 7:30PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 36: November 5, Friday New Zealand vs Namibia at 3:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 37: November 5, Friday India vs Scotland at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 39: November 6, Saturday Australia vs West Indies at 7:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 40: November 6, Saturday England vs South Africa at 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 41: November 7, Sunday New Zealand vs Afghanistan at 3:30 PM in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 40: November 7, Sunday Pakistan vs Scotland at 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 42: November 8, Monday India vs Namibia at 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

SUPER 12 TEAM SQUADS

GROUP 1

Australia T20 WC Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Bangladesh T20 WC Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain

England T20 WC Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

South Africa T20 WC Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Sri Lanka T20 WC Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

West Indies T20 WC Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jnr, Akeal Hossein

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

GROUP 2

Afghanistan T20 WC Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

India T20 WC Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni

Namibia T20 WC Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserve: Mauritius Ngupita

New Zealand T20 WC Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserve: Adam Milne

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Scotland T20 WC Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

