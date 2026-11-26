Mark Greatbatch has worn just about every hat there is to wear in New Zealand cricket. Having made a name for himself as a stodgy, uncompromising opener who scored a hundred on Test debut against England in Auckland in February 1988 and batted 11 hours to salvage a draw at the WACA against Australia the following November, the left-hander rose to global prominence with his pinch-hitting exploits at the 1992 World Cup.

Mark Greatbatch is currently the president of New Zealand Cricket. (ICC) more less

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Used by captain Martin Crowe and coach Warren Lees to disrupt the rhythm of the opposition, Greatbatch surprised himself with the realisation that hitting over the top was something that came naturally to him. After a New Zealand career spanning eight and a half years and encompassing 41 Tests and 84 One-Day Internationals, he turned to coaching in England, then became an advisor to New Zealand’s selection panel in 2007.

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He took over as national coach in January 2010 following Andy Moles’ resignation, assumed charge as chairman of selectors that same December after John Wright replaced him in the coaching role, and is currently the president of New Zealand Cricket. “It's really a figurehead position,” he tells HT of his three-year term.

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{{^usCountry}} “The president is appointed by the members of New Zealand Cricket – that would be our major associations, like states in India. You're on the board as an observer. It’s really just networking, talking cricket. Quite often, the president is a former player, either a woman or a man. But it can also be someone that's been involved with the game on different levels, whether it's coaching or administration.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The president is appointed by the members of New Zealand Cricket – that would be our major associations, like states in India. You're on the board as an observer. It’s really just networking, talking cricket. Quite often, the president is a former player, either a woman or a man. But it can also be someone that's been involved with the game on different levels, whether it's coaching or administration.” {{/usCountry}}

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The 62-year-old says he enjoys all three international formats, but clearly, his heart beats for the five-day game. “The T20 format is here (to stay), isn't it?” he asks, rhetorically. “It's changed our landscape. There's nine or ten franchise leagues around the world operating. We at New Zealand Cricket have a preferred option to try and create a franchise style of cricket. We're working pretty hard on that. It's a great vehicle for the development of a game for youngsters. And obviously, the revenue it creates from good crowds and sponsorship and broadcasts -- it's a very important part of the puzzle.

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“But it's also very important to try and get the balance right in terms of how much you play of it, because we've also got one-day cricket and we've got Test cricket. We're trying to find the balance. But obviously, the true form of the game is the Test matches. I love Test cricket.”

Ask him if T20 cricket came 15 years too late as far as he is concerned, and the big man laughs heartily. “Probably a bit longer, but yeah, it would have been nice to play it,” he adds, then quickly points out, “I played in a format called Max Cricket, which Martin Crowe and his brother Jeff designed. And that was well before T20s. It was pretty out there -- there was four stumps, there was some hitting it straight for which you got extra runs and stuff. Martin and Jeff were well ahead of their time, they were good visionaries of the game back then. And obviously, T20 has followed on from there.”

Praise for Srikkanth

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As we settle in, conversation veers towards the 1992 World Cup and Greatbatch’s pinch-hitting exploits, after a slight detour involving Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The dasher from Tamil Nadu took the fight to the bowlers for nearly a decade before Greatbatch stunned the world, and the Kiwi remembers the Chennaiite fondly. “He was a very free-flowing player in Test cricket too. He just played naturally, didn't he?” he remarks, a little in awe. “I mean, I played against him. And I remember, it was Hyderabad if I am correct. He batted through the first session pretty carefully. And then the first or second over after lunch, he hit three sixes (off John Bracewell, the offie). I was at short point, so I wasn't enjoying it too much.

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“That was late 80s (1988). In ‘92, we did something a little bit different. We went from scoring at three an over in one-day cricket in the first 10 overs to scoring at six or seven. That's pretty pedestrian compared to what they do now. But at the time, it was a little bit different. And what it created was good momentum and enabled your batters like Martin Crowe, Andrew Jones and Ken Rutherford to come in at lower in the order. We already had a good run rate going, and they actually could spend a few more balls getting in. It helped them get underway.”

Greatbatch reveals an interesting backstory about how the radical idea came about. “I was going to say it was almost by accident,” he chuckles, “but that ‘92 World Cup -- I made the squad, but I wasn't in very good form. I didn't play the first two games, it was John Wright and Rod Latham who opened the batting. And John Wright then got injured, so I played as a consequence of that.

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“Warren Lees and Martin Crowe just said to me, ‘We want you to open the batting and just go out and play freely and try and create some momentum for us’. There was a little bit of a plan. It worked, which was great. Unfortunately, we stumbled at the semifinal stage against Pakistan. But it was a pretty amazing month for the team at the time, playing in New Zealand. (Off-spinner) Dipak Patel opened the bowling. We were doing different things that hadn't been done a lot before. It was a pretty positive vision to try and do things a bit differently. What you're trying to do is just upset the opposition. I was just trying to change the parameters a bit.”

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It’s one thing to have a plan in place and a license to attack, it’s quite another to pull it off in an era of great fast bowlers. “Well, it was challenging, trying to play positively against Curtly Ambrose and Allan Donald and those guys. But they bowl quick, so there was one advantage -- the pace on the ball. If you were able to get hold of them, the ball was always going to go off quickly. The smaller grounds in New Zealand helped. It was almost a little bit like get them before they get me. There was an attitude shift to get positive and create some aggression.

“At the end of the day, sport's about combat, it's about competing, it's about getting on top of the opposition. I've always been pretty competitive, so that probably reflected in my personality,” he said of embracing the idea of pinch-hitting with open arms. “It was more natural than I probably thought. It (the aggression) probably was there, it's just about bringing it out of you. Warren Lees and Martin Crowe brought the best out of me in that tournament. At the end of the day, you’ve still got to go and do it, but they gave me a platform to do it. They backed me, they were supportive.”

Crowe was well ahead of his time

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That Greatbatch has the utmost regard for Crowe, one of New Zealand’s greatest batters of all time, is very obvious. “As a player in that World Cup, I don't think there was any other batsman that was anywhere near him,” Greatbatch notes. “I think he scored 450 (456) runs, a strike rate of 90 (90.83). He was on another level, he was playing at another level to everybody. It was a bit cruel in that semifinal (against Pakistan) when he was on 90-odd and he pulled a hamstring, because he would have got a chance of getting 100, probably 120, which might have got us 280 instead of 260 (262).

“Everyone talks about me opening the batting and Patel opening the bowling, but his bowling changes when we bowled were… He used to make anywhere between 25 and 30 bowling changes in a 50-over game, unheard of. He was happy to bowl guys for one over and just swap it, just change it around. That meant the batters never got used to bowlers. He was definitely well before his time, strategy-wise and technically, as a captain.”

Greatbatch’s Test debut came under Martin’s older brother Jeff; within 21 months of his maiden appearance, he played one of the great stonewalling innings of that era, a monumental unbeaten 146 compiled from No. 3, spread over 11 hours during which he faced 485 deliveries. New Zealand were forced to follow on after trailing by 290 in the first innings, and eventually eked out a draw on the back of Greatbatch’s heroics.

“I batted 10 hours and 55 minutes in the second innings, but I think I batted about four hours (three hours and 41 minutes) in the first innings to make 76. I reckon I was only off the pitch for an hour and a half or two hours in the Test, because Australia got 500 when we fielded. And then we batted and then we followed on. I was involved with the Test for 28 hours, which was quite tiring. But it was probably the highlight of my Test career, playing at that level and focus. We didn't win the game, we drew it, but if felt like a win.

“People tend to forget, we were without (Richard) Hadlee. Andrew Jones was injured. John Bracewell was injured. To come out of there with a draw was a pretty good achievement against that team at the time, because they were a pretty strong side. They didn't play a spinner, it was a quick wicket at the bouncy old WACA (the attack comprised Terry Alderman, Geoff Lawson, Carl Rackemann, Merv Hughes and Tom Moody). But if you got in and played pretty straight… You could get out playing square of the wicket on a bouncy track and that wasn't really my game anyway. My game was more about playing straight. I just thought about playing straight, leaving -- you could leave balls on length. If it was short enough, it would go over the stump. And there was a lot of chatter, talk from around me. I didn't say anything, but there was quite a bit of banter from a few of the Australians.”

Greatbatch has an entertaining take on how to shut out that noise while batting. “If you let it affect you, you end up losing focus. In cricket, particularly batting, you make one mistake and you're gone, so it's quite a tough. Everyone thinks batting's easy, especially the bowlers. But the bowlers always get another go, don't they, even if they are hit for five fours in an over? As a batter, you're trying to focus, relax, focus, relax. You've got to switch on and switch off, you know. All the great players like Kohli and Tendulkar, they had the ability to focus for only five or ten seconds and then relax for the other 30 and then switch back on to go for another five seconds. If you think about it, an over takes four minutes, but it's probably only 30 seconds of focus if you're facing every ball in that over. But in between, it's just relax and then get back into it.”

Having played in a golden era of batting, Greatbatch takes only a few seconds when you ask him if he was ever envious of a contemporary. “I'd have to say Tendulkar. I mean, he was a magician. I played against him when he was a young kid, really, at 16-17 of years of age, here in New Zealand. I think he got 88 (in 1990). You could see that he was a very special talent and he had great focus. It’s amazing, the pressure that would have been on him as the years went on. But he was able to work around that. Great to watch.”

An exploratory question on whether he noticed anything about Tendulkar that suggested that he would go on to special things – it was only the little big man’s second Test series – brings forth this, “Oh, yeah. He just had a lot of time, He wasn't rushed. When Hadlee was bowling to him, and Hadlee was one of the best. he just made it look simple. It's not simple, but he made it look simple.”

Pakistani fast bowling legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, he readily admits, gave him the hardest time.

One of the recent trends in New Zealand cricket is to offer even influential players casual contracts so that they don’t miss out on franchise cricket worldwide. “It's a necessity; I don't think we can pay our players as much as India or Australia or England,” the NZC president acknowledges. “So then, there's got to be a bit of a compromise. You've got to sit down and talk to your players -- we have a players' association -- and it's trying to work the balance out where it can work. We have fully contracted players and we have casual contracted players. It works at the moment. It's a challenging landscape, but it's working for now. We do it as well as we can and there's good communication, working out what works and what doesn't. Our senior management group in New Zealand, the Black Caps, are very, very capable and they work very hard on the culture side of things, making sure that the culture's maintained.”

Cricket isn’t the No. 1 sport in New Zealand, and the still the national team came close to winning titles before falling just short. Against that backdrop, you ask him how significant the title-winning run at the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 was. “We'd been close for a bit, weren’t we? We've been really close with the World Cup final too. We were very proud that we won the WTC. We are the second sport in New Zealand behind rugby, but there's acknowledgement that the country has done very well (in cricket too). It's always challenging, you've got to try and keep to that standard.”