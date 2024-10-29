Hurting India seek composure, could pick Rana in Mumbai Test

Mumbai: You don’t recover from such defeats easily – the mistakes you made, the chances you didn’t take, the misjudgements that cost dear, all of it will be playing on the minds of the Indian players. Everything that could go wrong for the hosts has in their Test series against New Zealand. Harshit Rana had a fine IPL this season, striking crucial blows to claim 19 wickets in KKR’s triumph. (PTI)

After the visitors wrapped up a 113-run win inside three days at Pune on Saturday, taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the extra two days Rohit Sharma and his players got would have been spent mulling over the things they could have done better in the two games. Coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff have to ensure that the players don’t carry the scars into the final Test starting at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

On paper, in home conditions, India are clearly superior in all departments to Tom Latham’s side, but were caught napping in planning and preparation. That’s what has hurt them the most.

As they introspect on the causes of the debacle which has ended India’s unbeaten run of 12 seasons at home. more than the results what gets to any leader is complacency of his teammates. India have paid the price for their lax approach, taking the opposition lightly. The intensity needs to go up a few notches if they are to salvage pride in the final game.

In public, Rohit said the right words in his post-match media interactions, backing the team. However, he never takes defeats kindly. It was seen in his reaction after the first Test defeat against England early this year. His players are going to see the ruthless version of “the cricket field is not a garden” comment with which he pulled up the players then.

Wednesday’s practice will be an opportunity for the under-performing batters in particular to address shortcomings.

Batting depth

In their effort to stem the tide, some changes in the eleven were expected. After the last-minute inclusion of all-rounder Washington Sundar clicked – he took 11 wickets in the second Test – they are looking to make a similar move by getting a pace-bowling all-rounder for the third Test, adding Delhi’s promising Harshit Rana to the squad.

With India suffering regular batting collapses, bowlers who can bat are the first choice. Rohit and Gambhir are on the same page on adding depth in batting.

The Wankhede pitch will have something for the pacers with extra bounce and Rana could make his Test debut. After his fine all-round display (59 and a match haul of 7 wickets) in hosts Delhi’s Ranji Trophy win against Assam on Tuesday, the team management will be hoping he makes an instant impact like Washington, who too was included immediately after a solid Ranji show for Tamil Nadu against Delhi.

Gambhir knows Rana’s game well, having coached him at Kolkata Knight Riders this season. The pacer had a fine IPL, striking crucial blows to claim 19 wickets in KKR’s triumph.

Rana is also in the 18-member squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, part of a six-man seam attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. It will be a good opportunity for the team management to assess Rana at the international level.

If it’s a normal Wankhede pitch, India will opt for a three-man pace attack and so Rana comes in. If they stick to three spinners and two pacers, there’s a case for Bumrah to be rested or the all-rounder coming in for Akash Deep.