'Hybrid model was already signed earlier': Akhtar's big claim after PCB gives in to BCCI, ICC's Champions Trophy demand

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering claim saying that the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy was already decided, just hours after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave in to BCCI and ICC's demand. Under the model, all of India's matches will be reportedly played in the UAE, while the remainder of the games will be hosted in Pakistan. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had his say on the hybrid model for Champions Trophy(Twitter)

The proposal for a hybrid model was put forward after BCCI formally told the ICC that the Indian team did not get clearance from the government to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The apex body too was keen to push forward the model in the wake of the Islamabad unrest. However, PCB was adamant about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, but eventually gave it after they were reportedly left on the verge of losing hosting rights.

Speaking to a Pakistan media channel, Akhtar acknowledged PCB's stance as he delivered an unbiased verdict on the hybrid model.

"You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine—we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position—why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call," Akhtar said.

'India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao'

Despite giving a balanced view of the Champions Trophy chaos over the venues, he urged Pakistan to not be hostile towards Indian in maintaining their cricketing relationships, before revealing that PCB had already agreed to the hybrid model well in advance.

"In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, a report in the Times of India revealed that in exchange for accepting ICC and BCCI's demand on the Champions Trophy, they wanted the apex body to follow the hybrid model for every upcoming multi-nation tournament that India will host until 2031.