‘I am okay’: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey to remain in India and quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey will stay back in India to recover from Covid-19 as the Australian players, commentators and support staff are set to fly back (via either the Maldives or Sri Lanka) following the indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the CSK batting coach informed them, and another Australian media house, about his well-being via text message. Hussey returned a second positive test on Tuesday and is now forced to serve a 10 days’ isolation at the team hotel in Delhi.

“I am OK”, Hussey told the Herald.

The report further quoted Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Todd Greenberg providing an update on Hussey’s medical situation.

“His (Hussey's) symptoms are relatively mild, so he's in for a stint of isolation in his hotel for at least 10 days, but his team have got some really good support systems around him, which is good,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"This is a two-step process. The first step is getting them out of India and the next step is getting them safely home," Greenberg said about the players returning to Australia. We're still waiting to hear what the government are going to do post-May 15 and once we have that confirmation, we'll put the next start step in place,” he added.

Meanwhile, CA's interim chief Nick Hockley said the BCCI is helping in every possible way to ensure a smooth return for the 14 players, members of the coaching staff and commentators, who are in India right now.

“What the BCCI is working to do is to move the entire cohort out of India where they will wait until it's possible to return to Australia,” Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

“The BCCI has been working on a range of options. That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI is committed not only to the first move but also to putting on a charter to bring them back to Australia,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)