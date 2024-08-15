Melbourne [Australia], : Australian opener Steve Smith said that he is comfortable batting anywhere as he prepares for the big Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India which will begin in November this year. "I am pretty easy batting anywhere": Steve Smith on his spot during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Smith's statement comes amid his struggles as an opener following stalwart David Warner's retirement from international cricket.

Speaking to FOX Cricket, Smith said, "It has a little bit of a quicker turnaround when you only have ten minutes, running off the field and you have to get back out there quickly. Outside of that, I do not think there's much change. I will bat wherever they want me to. I am not that fussed. I am pretty easy, whatever spot they want me to bat. I am comfortable batting wherever."

"We will see what that looks like, I suppose, whether they want me to continue or go back to three or four. We will wait and see. I am pretty easy batting anywhere. We will just see what stacks up and what the brain trust wants. I like to stand up in the big series and do well and help the team. Hopefully, there's much of the same this summer," he added.

In four Tests and eight innings as an opener, Smith has been underwhelming, scoring just 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with one half-century. His highest score as an opener is 91*.

Smith has batted at number three and four for the majority of his career. At number four, he has scored 5,966 runs at an average of 61.50 in 67 Tests and 111 innings, with 19 centuries and 26 fifties. In 17 Tests and 29 innings as a number three batter, Smith has scored 1,744 runs at an average of 67.07, with eight centuries and five fifties.

On his opening partner's batting position, Usman Khawaja said that he has always loved seeing Smith bat at number four and asking him to open is giving the bowlers a chance to get at him early.

"I am not sure what the top six is going to be this summer. I have always loved Steve Smith batting at No. 4, I have not shied away from that. I love seeing him come in at No. 4 ... you get two wickets, and who do you get walking in? The best batsman in the world. When you put him up to open, I feel like you are kind of giving them a chance to get at him early," the opener said.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test a day match at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.