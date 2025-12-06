‘I can score 15-16 runs per over, clear the boundary twice every six balls’: Andre Russell

Andre Russell’s extraordinary ability to hit sixes on demand has now become central to his new role at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the franchise officially transitioning the long-time allrounder into their newly created position of power coach. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, KKR CEO Venky Mysore explained how the concept emerged and why Russell’s unique mindset and skillset made him the ideal fit. Andre Russell batting in the IPL(REUTERS)

Mysore revealed that during internal discussions about Russell’s future, the two spoke extensively about the Jamaican cricketer’s approach to high-pressure situations. Coaches often asked Russell what went through his mind when he walked in needing 15–16 runs per over, and his answer became the foundation of his new role. Russell told them he always backed himself because he believed he could “clear the boundary at least twice an over,” calculating the required sixes and pacing the chase accordingly—a mentality Mysore described as rare even among elite finishers.

As KKR evaluated how Russell could continue contributing after being released ahead of the mini-auction, Mysore said the idea of a specialised coaching role came up “almost as a spur-of-the-moment thought.” He explained that Russell’s entire cricketing identity—death-overs hitting, enforcer-style bowling, and exceptional boundary-line fielding—centred on power. That led Mysore to suggest the title of power coach.

“What are you best known for?… When you bring all your experience and skills together, it’s all about power,” Mysore told him. “So I said, we will call you power coach.” The phrase immediately resonated with Russell and, according to Mysore, even put “a smile on his face.”

Mysore added that the role is not just about technique but about transferring a mindset—something only a handful of players in world cricket possess. With finishers like Tim David now operating in a similar mold, Mysore believes Russell’s experience offers invaluable insights into how to think, plan, and stay calm in the final overs.

Russell, who has never coached before, embraced the opportunity but made it clear he intends to learn from the experienced support staff around him, including Abhishek Nayar, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Tim Southee. Mysore said Russell told him he wants to “be like a sponge,” absorbing knowledge while contributing his own experience wherever possible.

Even as he moves into coaching, Russell remains free to continue playing in T20 leagues outside the Knight Riders’ global network. Mysore confirmed that while Russell is contracted to represent KKR’s franchises in the CPL, MLC, and ILT20, the team does not intend to restrict his opportunities elsewhere as long as there is no scheduling conflict.