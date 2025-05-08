'I sensed around Sydney Test...': Rohit Sharma's retirement fuels 'Ajit Agarkar' speculation in Gilchrist's 'odd' take

Rohit Sharma's announcement of retirement from Test cricket may have come as a huge surprise to many, but not to Adam Gilchrist, under whose captaincy in the now-defunct Deccan Chargers the 38-year-old had made his IPL debut in 2008. In reaction to speculations about the reason behind Rohit's announcement, Gilchrist said he had sensed it coming right during the Sydney Test. Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on Wednesday(Surjeet Yadav)

Rohit has had a horrid run in Test cricket since September 2024, scoring just 152 runs in 13 innings at only 11.69, comprising one half-century. The average took a nosedive to well below six in three matches he played in the tour of Australia, managing just 31 to record the worst-ever batting figure by a visiting captain Down Under. Rohit eventually dropped himself from the final game of the series in Sydney, which resulted in speculations about his Test future reaching a peak.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle theorised two possibilities in Rohit taking the decision with less than a month left before the Indian team's departure for the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

He strongly reckoned that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee might have denied him a place in the Test squad for the tour following the forgettable run in Australia. The other possibility he felt was Rohit took the decision on his own and felt it was time for "Shubman Gill" to take over the reins.

"My first reaction is that there's been a conversation. He's been told we're not going to pick you for England. That's my gut feel. We don't know," he said. The chairman of selectors lives across the road so we could drag him in and ask him. But my gut feel is post Australia where Rohit looked lost. Gilchrist was in that series to watch closely, he looked lost. So maybe they've said to him, look, maybe your time in Test has come to an end. And as you do with a lot of great players, you give them the opportunity to retire before they are left."

"I think that is what might have happened. Unless Rohit himself has said, look, I think I might have. I might have. I've passed my sell-by date for this match. Let me ask Gill," he added.

'I sensed at Sydney..'

Gilchrist, who was part of the panel, reckoned it must have been the second option, which Bhogle speculated, before revealing that he had got the feeling that Rohit was done with his Test career during the Sydney Test after he had dropped himself out of the playing XI.

"It's an odd thing to say, but I'm thrilled for him. Particularly if it's the latter option that you said there. And I think it would be that he's made the decision. I sensed at Sydney, talking to him in and around the Sydney Test, when he left himself out or whatever the case was there. I just thought, talking with him, I felt like that's the end of the road for him. He was going to allow himself time to go away and the Champions Trophy and see how he's going and stuff. But I congratulate him on a fantastic contribution to his Test career. He's a white ball master, there's no doubt about that. But he's made significant contributions to Test career as well," he said.

"I think he's just realised that maybe the time's right and I always love people realizing that. So they now get the chance to start to reflect on it and enjoy all the accolades that come his way because they're thoroughly deserved. I'll tell you what is very special."

Having already retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup last year, Rohit will now only be seen leading India in the ODI format.