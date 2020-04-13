‘I sketch a lot these days, it takes my mind away from negative thoughts’

cricket

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 07:54 IST

There has been so much news of death from around the world lately that it’s hard not to stay unaffected by all of it. More than anything, it should serve as a reminder to everybody to follow the government’s guidelines in its effort to bring down the positive Covid-19 cases. The U-19 World Cup was very fruitful for me and I was aiming to make my mark consistently at the senior level. As a sportsperson, resting on past laurels is not an option. I need to always learn and progress.

Post the World Cup, I played for Mumbai in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23 national tournament) and was looking forward to playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League. It would have been my maiden IPL stint, but now I have no idea when it is going to be held.

After I attended an IPL preparatory camp in Nagpur in the first week of March, I got to know about the outbreak. The situation has only got worse since.

I live in Santacruz (East) with my coach Jwala Singh and thankfully, all the essential items are being delivered here through online and phone. So, there has been no panic buying here.

As far as my preparation goes, I have got exercise routines from the RR coaches. A lot of it involves outdoor training, which is not possible at the moment. Even the gyms are closed. So, I am doing whatever I can inside the house and that involves weight training, cardio and stretching.

I meditate too; I have been doing it for quite some time. I have found it to be an effective way to increase my mental strength. That said, it is not as easy as it sounds. To be honest, I am just trying it to the best of my knowledge and nothing more specialised. I can’t get a guide in these times, so whatever information I find on the internet or otherwise to practice meditation, I follow that.

I also sketch a lot. It’s my hobby. Now that I have got so much free time, I do a lot of it. It takes my mind away from negative thoughts.

I just hope that this lockdown ends soon and the coronavirus outbreak subsides. I was excited to play with all the international stars in RR, particularly Steve Smith. I wonder if his thinking process is completely different from the others. His style is so special and different from everybody else. I had plenty of questions for him but I don’t know whether I can meet him at all now. I wanted to know how he prepares for a game. More than anything, I am impressed by the way he has handled mental pressure and bounced back successfully from recent setbacks. Hopefully, I will be able to play with him and enhance my knowledge of the game.

(As told to Abhishek Paul)