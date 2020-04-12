‘They have put their lives at risk,’ Virender Sehwag applauds frontline workers amid Covid-19 pandemic

cricket

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:56 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has urged people of the country to abide by government directives, saying hardships is not being restricted to our home confines but what the frontline workers are doing to keep us safe everyday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the number of coronavirus infections and deaths continuing to rise, a number of states around the country have extended the lockdown which was initially supposed to end on April 15.

“We are not able to get out of our homes, we are not able to go for morning walks, we are not able to go to shopping malls, if you think these are hardships, then I have to say, you have not seen real hardships in life, the doctor, nurses, police are not worrying for their lives and they are making sure that we are safe. They have put their lives at risk. I would just like to tell you to stay safe and abide by whatever the state and central government has asked you to do,” Sehwag said in a video post on Twitter.

READ | Virat Kohli plays football during practice as if it’s FIFA World Cup final: Nasser Hussain

Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others.

Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon. #StaySafe #SambhalJaao pic.twitter.com/Jmff7K1rl3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

He had also shared a video of a child who is spelling out the directives perfectly, earlier in the week, stressing the fact that if children can understand the importance of staying at home, why can’t elders.

Sehwag -- who never fails to impress his followers with his social media pun -- had also shared a video of a ragpicker, who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all the medical staff and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to treat Covid-19 patients.