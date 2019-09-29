‘I swear on my kids’ - S Sreesanth denies fixing charges

cricket

The Supreme Court of India scrapped the life ban imposed on S. Sreesanth’s for match-fixing, but did not quite acquit the cricketer. As per the court, the long-running case had not been handled properly and hence, they gave the BCCI three more months to reconsider the quantum of his punishment.

The pacer, however, maintains that he is not guilty and that he will never ever fix any matches. “I swear on my kids, I swear on my dad, who is ill but surviving for the last five-and-half years just to watch a match, I swear on my mom, who had her left leg amputated just one-and-half months back and who hasn’t given up hope of watching me in a match — I haven’t done it (spot-fixed in a game). I will never do it even for 100 crores,” Sreesanth told Indian Express.

The cricketer also revealed that there are plenty of cricketers who continue to play the game despite being involved in fixing.

“To those players who did it (fixing) and are still playing, having a smiley face, I just want to say, I am not you guys. I can take names easily with proof (as I was shown by police) but I won’t do it. That’s not me. It has taken seven years for me to get back my life. Some of them are still playing, some retired — not just in this country but across the word. I don’t think they are strong enough to handle what I went through… they are all just accused and I don’t want to drag them,” he adds.

After the charges were lifted, Sreesanth said that he wanted to play cricket again.

“The court has given me a huge lifeline and I am happy with the opportunity given to me,” said the bowler who was 13 short of 100 Test wickets when he was banned.

“There are so many leagues happening all around the country and cricket is my bread and butter. To take care of my family, I need cricket back.”

