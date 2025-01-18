ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: Rohit continues as captain, Agarkar to end suspense on Bumrah, Nair
Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are set to announce the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the preceding ODI series against England. Additionally, they could also address some of the plethora of rumours, developments and leaks that have come in the days since the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
There has been a maelstrom of developments, leaks and speculation around the Indian men's cricket team since the end of the rather disastrous 2024/25 season and a number of questions that have come up in this period could be answered with captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar addressing the media to announce the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the preceding three-match ODI series agianst England on Saturday. The press conference is scheduled to start at 12.30pm IST.
The fact that Rohit will be sitting in as captain itself is a significant development. It rules out the faint rumours of Rohit possibly losing his ODI captaincy and even being dropped from the squad for the Champions Trophy. While Rohit's form in Test cricket has rarely been worse than it is now, his recent numbers in ODI cricket have been as good as ever. Rohit averaged 52.29 in 27 ODIs in 2023 and scored 157 runs in the three matches he played in 2024. On both instances, he finished the year with an overall strike rate above 100.
However, Rohit may have to answer questions about whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy and, by extension, what the future holds for him in Test cricket. Additionally, there is the outside possibility of some kind of confirmation on Virat Kohli for the Ranji Trophy as well.
Karun Nair's prospects have been among the chief talking points around the selection for the Champions Trophy. The batter has gone on an unprecedented run of form playing for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring centuries in all but two of the seven innings he has played thus far and staying unbeaten in six of them overall.
Also to be seen is whether Sanju Samson will be rewarded for his sensational recent form in T20Is. A reported falling out with his state association has resulted in Samson not being selected in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both in the fray for the wicketkeeper-batter position, Samson's already faint chances have received a significant blow due to him not playing in the domestic 50-over tournament but the fact that he has scored three centuries in his last five T20I innings could count for something.
There have also been calls for Yashasvi Jaiswal to be given a chance. While he has established himself as a regular in the Indian Test and T20I teams, Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut. However, this remains highly unlikely with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill occupying the openers' slots.
Among the bowlers, the biggest question would be over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. The ace fast bowler was head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and outbowled even the Australian pacers, despite India losing the series 3-1. However, the heavy workload seemed to have finally taken a toll on the penultimate day of the series with Bumrah leaving the field for scans and not being able to return the next day. Reports have indicated that Bumrah has recovered and is available for selection. Mohammed Shami is also widely expected to find a spot in the team with the fast bowler being included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.
Shami's return to India's T20I squad for the series against England marks the end of a challenging 14-month wait for the bowler. Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final on November 2023, was the tournament's leading wicket-taker. However, an ankle surgery followed by recurring knee swelling delayed his comeback. In the ongoing domestic season, Shami proved his readiness by playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal, where he bowled 26 overs across three games, including his full quota in the pre-quarterfinals.
It is expected that Bumrah will be named in the 15-member squad, albeit with an asterisk after his name, denoting his inclusion is subject to fitness. However, if Bumrah isn't fit in time for the start of the tournament, who will BCCI turn to? Luckily, Mohammed Shami's arrival is opportune. The question, though, is if he is ready for ODI or not.
Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be a big blow for India as it will chase a second-successive ICC title, following the T20 World Cup last year. Bumrah played a key role in India's triumph in that tournament, conceding at marginally above 4 runs/over. Bumrah was also key for the side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking 32 wickets before an unfortunate back spasm injury ruled him out from bowling on the final day of the Sydney Test.
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has become the center of attention ahead of the Champions Trophy squad selection. Bumrah's fitness is under scrutiny following a bout of back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia, where he refrained from bowling on the final day.
Currently undergoing a phase of “off-loading” at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the ace pacer’s recovery is being meticulously monitored by the board’s medical team.
While a place in the Champions Trophy squad looks difficult due to peak competition for spots, Karun Nair's name is likely to be discussed when the selectors finalise the squad for the three-match ODI series against England. The selectors may view Nair as a backup option or an addition to the squad, especially considering his ability to adapt to pressure situations.
Despite Karun Nair's incredible form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, breaking into Team India's already congested middle order might prove to be a herculean task.
The Indian ODI middle order boasts stalwarts and match-winners, including the versatile all-rounder Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and the in-form Shreyas Iyer whose inclusion adds balance to the team. With Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson also firmly in contention, Nair faces a stiff competition for a spot.
Karun Nair has been in the form of his life in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging a jaw-dropping 752 in seven matches so far. His stellar performances include five centuries, making him one of the standout players of the tournament.
Nair’s remarkable consistency has reignited discussions about his potential return to the national setup. His performances played a key role in Vidarbha reaching the final, as they take on Karnataka later today.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the announcement for India's Champions Trophy squad! BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM later today to announce the 15-member squad who will aim at reclaiming the Champions Trophy title in Dubai from next month.