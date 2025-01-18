ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: Rohit continues as captain, Agarkar to end suspense on Bumrah, Nair

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: There has been a maelstrom of developments, leaks and speculation around the Indian men's cricket team since the end of the rather disastrous 2024/25 season and a number of questions that have come up in this period could be answered with captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar addressing the media to announce the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the preceding three-match ODI series agianst England on Saturday. The press conference is scheduled to start at 12.30pm IST....Read More

The fact that Rohit will be sitting in as captain itself is a significant development. It rules out the faint rumours of Rohit possibly losing his ODI captaincy and even being dropped from the squad for the Champions Trophy. While Rohit's form in Test cricket has rarely been worse than it is now, his recent numbers in ODI cricket have been as good as ever. Rohit averaged 52.29 in 27 ODIs in 2023 and scored 157 runs in the three matches he played in 2024. On both instances, he finished the year with an overall strike rate above 100.

However, Rohit may have to answer questions about whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy and, by extension, what the future holds for him in Test cricket. Additionally, there is the outside possibility of some kind of confirmation on Virat Kohli for the Ranji Trophy as well.

Karun Nair's prospects have been among the chief talking points around the selection for the Champions Trophy. The batter has gone on an unprecedented run of form playing for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring centuries in all but two of the seven innings he has played thus far and staying unbeaten in six of them overall.

Also to be seen is whether Sanju Samson will be rewarded for his sensational recent form in T20Is. A reported falling out with his state association has resulted in Samson not being selected in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both in the fray for the wicketkeeper-batter position, Samson's already faint chances have received a significant blow due to him not playing in the domestic 50-over tournament but the fact that he has scored three centuries in his last five T20I innings could count for something.

There have also been calls for Yashasvi Jaiswal to be given a chance. While he has established himself as a regular in the Indian Test and T20I teams, Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut. However, this remains highly unlikely with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill occupying the openers' slots.

Among the bowlers, the biggest question would be over the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. The ace fast bowler was head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and outbowled even the Australian pacers, despite India losing the series 3-1. However, the heavy workload seemed to have finally taken a toll on the penultimate day of the series with Bumrah leaving the field for scans and not being able to return the next day. Reports have indicated that Bumrah has recovered and is available for selection. Mohammed Shami is also widely expected to find a spot in the team with the fast bowler being included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.