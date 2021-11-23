‘Cannot control geopolitical forces’: ICC on India's participation in Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy in 2025

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series almost a decade ago and ever since both the cricketing giants have only met in ICC events, with the last one being played on October 24 this year in the T20 World Cup in UAE.

The lack of cricket between the two have always been a topic of debate, generating mixed reactions from both the parties and now with Pakistan hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy it will be interesting to see if India travels to the country to participate in the multi-nation event.

Sharing his thoughts on the cold relations between the two countries and India's chances of visiting their neighbouring country, recently appointed ICC chairman Greg Barclay admits it would be a “challenging issue”.

He also mentioned that the cricket body is not responsible to control the “geopolitical forces” but hopes the sport rekindles the cricketing ties between the two nations.

"Yeah, we know it is a particularly challenging issue to work through, but from my point of view, I cannot control geopolitical forces. I just hope cricket can be a force to help improve relationships between countries. That is the one great thing sport can do is to help people and nations come together. If it can help in contributing to that, then it is fantastic," Barclay was quoted as saying by ANI in their report.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development union sports minister Anurag Thakur said that the decision on India's participation will be taken by the government and the home ministry when the time arrives.

"When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."

"Even in past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with," the minister had said during a media interaction.

