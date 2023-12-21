ICC punishes Usman Khawaja for 'displaying personal message' in Australia vs Pakistan Test at Perth

Australian opener Usman Khawaja is facing charges from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a form of protest involving the donning of a black armband during the Test match against Pakistan at Perth's Optus Stadium. Khawaja's act occurred during Australia's dominant victory by 360 runs in the series' opening Test. Across two innings, the opening batsman showcased his prowess with scores of 41 and 90, contributing significantly to his team's comfortable triumph on Day 4. Usman Khawaja (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's Agha Salman looks on on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth(AFP)

Last week, Khawaja had criticized the ICC for censoring him and reaffirmed his commitment to persist in advocating for messages of support for civilians in Gaza. “Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. The sanctions for a breach of the regulations are outlined in Appendix 2,” an ICC spokesperson said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja gives befitting reply to ICC over Gaza message ban in lead-up to Pakistan Test: ‘Human life to me is…’

Why ICC reprimanded Khawaja

“Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the 1st Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an “other breach” and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand.”

ICC cautioned Khawaja earlier

Khawaja, aged 36, displayed the slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" on his footwear. The ICC cautioned him, indicating potential sanctions if he persisted in wearing shoes with these messages. Khawaja covered the messages with tape but took the field on the first day of the Test with a black armband on his left arm. The ICC playing rules state that the players are not allowed to wear ‘personal messages’ on their cricketing gear.

What the rules say

"Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their clothing, equipment or otherwise, irrespective of whether such messages are affixed to clothing, equipment or otherwise and whether such messages are displayed or conveyed through the use of the specific clothing or other items (eg. an arm band) or by the use of words, symbol, graphic message, images or otherwise ('personal messages'), unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes," the rules state.

Did you know?

According to news agency Reuters, Israel's ongoing attack on Gaza in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas has killed thousands of Palestinians. Earlier, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned by the ICC from wearing wristbands with slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" back in 2014. Khawaja is expected to feature in Australia's next meeting against Pakistan. The second Test between Pakistan and hosts Australia will start on Tuesday.