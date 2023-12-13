Usman Khawaja gives befitting reply to ICC over Gaza message ban in lead-up to Pakistan Test: ‘Human life to me is…’

Australia batter Usman Khawaja issued an emotional statement after the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to allow him to have any written messages on his shoes during the upcoming Test match against Pakistan. After an embarrassing campaign in the India World Cup, Asian giants Pakistan are touring Australia for a bilateral Test series. Born in Islamabad, Australian batter Khawaja wanted to express his support for the people of Gaza during the Pakistan Test series. Usman Khawaja shared his views about the ICC's mandate over the shoe slogan (AFP)

Gearing up for the 1st Test against Pakistan, the Aussie batter had messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" mentioned on his shoes in the colours of the Palestinian flag in yesterday's training session in Perth. As per initial media reports, Khawaja was hoping to wear the same boots in the Test series opener against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. However, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that Khawaja agreed not to display any message during the Pakistan Test match.

‘Is freedom not for everyone?’

On the eve of the bilateral series opener, Khawaja posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his views about ICC's mandate over the shoe slogan ban. "Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal? To me personally, it doesn't matter what race, religion or culture you are. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice. The ICC have told me that I can't wear my shoes on the field because they believe it's a political statement under their guidelines," Khawaja said. "I don't believe it is so -- it's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision but I will fight it and seek to gain approval," he added.

It should be noted that the ICC Code of Conduct prohibits players from wearing, displaying or conveying messages through items on clothing or equipment without the approval of the global governing body of cricket. Back in 2014, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned by the ICC from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" for a home Test match. International cricketers were allowed to "take the knee" before matches in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by the ICC in 2020 and 2021.