ICC retains Nitin Menon in Elite Panel of Umpires; Joel Wilson and Michael Gough removed

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 06:34 PM IST

ICC has retained India's Nitin Menon in Elite Panel of Umpires.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday included Allahudien Paleker of South Africa and England's Alex Wharf in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires which features Nitin Menon as the only Indian, while Jayaraman Madangopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel.

ICC has retained India's Nitin Menon in Elite Panel of Umpires.(AFP)
ICC has retained India's Nitin Menon in Elite Panel of Umpires.(AFP)

Michael Gough and Joel Wilson will make way for the two new entrants in Palekar and Wharf.

According to BCCI sources, the 50-year-old Madangopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel which makes him eligible to officiate in overseas Tests and ODIs. Former Tamil Nadu player Madangopal has so far officiated in one Test, 22 ODIs and 42 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Menon is ranked second behind Richard Illingworth in the Elite Panel of Umpires.

Paleker, a former first-class cricketer from South Africa, has officiated on-field in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 67 T20Is in men's international cricket and a total of 17 women's international games — having also officiated at major ICC tournaments such as men's T20 World Cup 2024, and the Under-19 men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

Wharf brings a wealth of experience from his 16-year first-class career, having also featured in 13 ODIs for England.

Wharf has officiated on-field in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is in men's international cricket, and has stood at the recent ICC men's and women's World Cups, the respective men's and women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and the men's Champions Trophy in 2025.

ICC chairman Jay Shah gave his warm wishes to the two new entrants, Paleker and Wharf, while also thanking the outgoing umpires, Gough and Wilson.

"By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahuddien and Alex possess the temperament, experience and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level," Shah said in a statement.

"On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best for the upcoming season as well as for the future. We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Joel and Michael for their services to the world game, over a number of years."

Palekar expressed his gratitude for the promotion and acknowledged the support of his mentors, colleagues, and family.

"This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It's an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me. Being on this panel brings both pride and responsibility, but I am confident that my experience officiating across formats will stand me in good stead," he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends, coaches, mentors, the ICC, and Cricket South Africa for backing me and all my colleagues who supported me over the years.

"To my father, Jamalodien, who was also an umpire. He is my inspiration and role model, his teachings have brought me to this stage. Lastly, to my wife Shakira, you have been through this incredible journey with me. I want to thank you for all the sacrifices, support, and patience you've shown; you have been my pillar of strength."

Wharf acknowledged the guidance and support he has received throughout his career.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the ICC and ECB for the opportunities they've provided over the years. I am truly appreciative of their guidance and constant support," he noted.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me and those who have supported me both on and off the field. I look forward to continuing to learn from and work alongside them as I embark on this exciting new chapter in my career."

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2025-26): Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England).

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
