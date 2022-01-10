ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: The 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup is set to begin from January 14 with the group-stage matches, which will be followed by the plate stage beginning from the 25th. The 16-team event will witness nations competing for the title across 48 matches.

The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. The final will be held on February 5.

India Under-19 are placed in Group B. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The Yash Dhull-led Indian side has been placed in Group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland. India will square off against South Africa on January 15 and then the side will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22. India will play their first warm-up game against West Indies on January 9 and then square off against Australia on January 11.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Groups:

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, UAE

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

India U-19 World Cup squad:

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

India’s full U-19 World Cup schedule:

1) Jan 15: India U19 vs South Africa U19 in Providence Stadium, Guyana from 7.30 PM

2) Jan 19: India U19 vs Ireland U19 in Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad from 7.30 PM

3) Jan 22: India U19 vs Uganda U19 in Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad from 7.30 PM

Afghanistan squad:

Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis.

Australia squad:

Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Travelling Reserves: Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

Bangladesh squad:

Rakibul Hasan(c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil(vc), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon.

Travelling Reserves: Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam.

Canada squad:

Mihir Patel(c), Anoop Chima, Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood

Non-travelling Reserves: Ayush Singh, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Yash Mondkar.

England squad:

Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.

Ireland squad:

Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Travelling Reserve: Robbie Millar.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ryan Hunter, Ewan Wilson.

Pakistan squad:

Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.

Papua New Guinea squad:

Barnabas Maha(c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling Reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api Ila.

Scotland squad:

Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

South Africa squad:

George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.

Uganda squad:

Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

UAE squad:

Alishan Sharafu (C), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

Non-Traveling Reserves: Hassan Khalid, Annant Bhargava, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Mohammed Arshad

West Indies squad:

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

Travelling Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.

Zimbabwe squad:

Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.

Group stage fixtures:

14 January: West Indies vs Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (7.30 PM)

14 January: Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana (7.30 PM)

15 January: Canada vs UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

15 January: Ireland vs Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana (7.30 PM)

15 January: Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

16 January: Bangladesh vs England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

16 January: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

17 January: West Indies vs Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

17 January: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

18 January: England vs Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

18 January: South Africa vs Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

18 January: Afghanistan vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

19 January: Australia vs Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

20 January: England vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

20 January: Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

20 January: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

20 January: Zimbabwe vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

21 January: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

21 January: South Africa vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

22 January: Bangladesh vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis (7.30 PM)

22 January: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

Plate and Super League fixtures:

25 January: Pre-quarter finals 1 – A3 vs B4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

25 January: Pre-quarter finals 2 – B3 vs A4, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

26 January: Pre-quarter finals 3 – C3 vs D4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

26 January: Pre-quarter finals 4 – D3 vs C4, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

26 January: Super League quarter-final 1 – A1 vs B2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

27 January: Super League quarter-final 2 – D1 vs C2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

28 January: Super League quarter-final 3 – C1 vs D2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

28 January: Plate Semi-final 1 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

28 January: PPOSF1 – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

29 January: Plate Semi-final 2 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

29 January: PPOSF2 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

29 January: Super League Quarter-final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

30 January: Loser of SLQF2 vs Loser of SLQF3 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

30 January: 15th/16th place-playoff, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

30 January: 13th/14th place-playoff, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

31 January: Loser of SLQF1 vs Loser of SLQF4 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

31 January: 11/12th place-playoff – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

31 January: Final, Plate – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago (7.30 PM)

1 February: Semi-Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

2 February: Semi-Final – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

5 February: Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda (7.30 PM)

Live Streaming

The U19 World Cup matches will be aired live on Star Sports channels. For online streaming of the tournament, you can check out the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

