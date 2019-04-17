ICC World Cup 2019: India’s reserves for showpiece event revealed

Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu and speedster Navdeep Saini are India’s designated standbys for the ICC World Cup starting in the UK on May 30.

With the ICC having done away with the probables list, the BCCI does have the provision of including anyone apart from these three but it is unlikely to happen.

Also Read: Former India skipper not happy with Karthik’s selection over Pant

“Just like ICC Champions Trophy, we have three standbys. Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are the first and second standbys while Saini is the bowler in the list. So if anyone gets injured, as per requirement, one of the three will be going,” a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday.

While Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar will be travelling with the team purely as net bowlers, they can also be drafted in if the team management feels so. Saini too is among the reserves travelling with the team.

“Khaleel, Avesh and Deepak are not designated stand bys. In case of bowlers, that possibility is there but when it comes purely to batsmen, it will be either Rishabh or Rayudu.”

Also Read: Khaleel , Saini, Chahar, Khan to be India’s net bowlers

Meanwhile, there will be no Yo-Yo Test in all likelihood for the World Cup bound players as IPL is going to only end on May 12.

“The players are already in the midst of a gruelling T20 season. Once IPL ends, they will need recovery time. It’s not like that there is a gap between two series and you are having a test. If you are tired, the results may vary,” the official added.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 14:00 IST