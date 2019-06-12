ICC World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

The Indian team’s alternative strategy in the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if weather does not play spoilsport in their World Cup encounter in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The contest, which could be a curtailed one due to inclement weather, will have a quality Black Caps seam attack ready to make life difficult for a new opening pair that will feature KL Rahul at the top alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan has been ruled out of at least the next three games owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb.

Where is the India vs New Zealand of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

At what time does theIndia vs New Zealand match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (June 13)

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch India vs New Zealand World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia vs Pakistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

