ICC World Cup 2019: India’s predicted XI against New Zealand – Toss-up between Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar

Team India will look to continue their good start in the tournament when they lock horns against New Zealand in their third ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Virat Kohli and his troops got the better of heavyweights South Africa and Australia respectively in their opening two matches and will now be eying their third straight win of the tournament.

The ‘Men in Blue’ were handed a big blow after the Australia clash as opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup for 12 days due to a thumb injury. While India have called in Rishabh Pant as cover, they haven’t named him as the official replacement yet.

“As far as Shikhar is concerned, we are observing him and it will take some time, around 10 or 12 days to figure out where he stands,” Bangar said on the eve of the game against New Zealand.

“We will be in a better position to take a call then because we don’t want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar, straight at the time of the injury,” he added.

For the Kiwi game, KL Rahul will open the innings in place of Dhawan. This change will open up a gap in the middle-order and that gives a chance to the other squad players.

One between all-rounder Vijay Shankar and wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is likely to fill the vacant number four spot. For the moment, it seems likely that Karthik will pip his less-experienced teammate for the place in the playing XI against table-toppers New Zealand.

Apart from this forced change, the rest of the line-up is expected to remain the same as the team management will be looking to make minimal changes to this winning combination.

India’s predicted XI against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:08 IST