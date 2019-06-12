ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan hints WC not over, shares cryptic tweet

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday hinted that his ICC World Cup 2019 campaign is far from over by sharing a cryptic tweet. Ruled out of India’s next three World Cup matches at least due to a hairline fracture, Dhawan posted a motivational poem along with pictures of his injured thumb being attended by Team India physio Patrick Farhart.

Dhawan will miss India’s next three games -- against New Zealand (Thursday), Pakistan (Sunday) and Afghanistan (June 22) -- owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.

Delhi’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover. BCCI, however, did not name Pant as an official replacement and decided to play a wait and watch game with Dhawan.

The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.

“Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissors cut short our flight as we don’t fly on wings but courage),” he posted.

Dhawan was struck by a Pat Cummins rising delivery during India’s last World Cup match against Australia, which they won comfortably by 36 runs. The opener scored a hundred in the match, playing through pain with a swollen thumb. He, however, did not come out to field in the second innings and was seen sitting in the dressing room with ice packs on his left thumb.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:39 IST