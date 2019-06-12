Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Confident Pakistan take on uncertain Australia

Live score and updates: Australia’s bubble was burst in the match against India, their shortcomings with the bat and ball were both exposed and yet, there were positives. The side now needs to identify the moments and go hard at them with their strengths. For Pakistan, this World Cup is just another world event where their mercurial nature is enamouring people. Loss to West Indies and then a win against England, they are a side which appear to more confident. Both sides will also have to counter the threat of nature and the short boundaries on offer.

Australia vs Pakistan, live score and updates:

13:15 hrs IST Will Smith be jeered again? Sarfaraz Ahmed insists Pakistan fans won’t boo shamed Australia star Steven Smith during their World Cup match in Taunton on Wednesday. Pakistan fans are expected to make up a large chunk of the crowd in the west country and there are fears they might follow the example of the India supporters who jeered Smith at the Oval on Sunday. But Pakistan captain Sarfaraz says his compatriots will not resort to such tactics.





13:14 hrs IST Pakistan predicted XI Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed denied his team carry any scars from their 5-0 rout by Australia in March and is confident of victory in Wednesday’s World Cup contest against the reigning champions. Here is the side Sarfaraz could pick for the match against Australia.





13:12 hrs IST Top five player battles Australia will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat at the hands of India when they take on unpredictable Pakistan in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 contest at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday. As for Pakistan, their last game was washed out due to rain and they will look for a similar performance which they put up against hosts England. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match.



