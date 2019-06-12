Pakistan vs Australia: Top five player battles – Finch & Co wary of Amir threat

Australia will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat at the hands of India when they take on unpredictable Pakistan in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 contest at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

As for Pakistan, their last game was washed out due to rain and they will look for a similar performance which they put up against hosts England. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

David Warner vs Mohammad Amir

Opener David Warner has been among the runs but his strike-rate has been uncharacteristically low. Things aren’t going to be easy against Pakistan as he will have to come up against Mohammad Amir, who enjoys a good record against him. Warner has scored just 69 runs off 77 deliveries off Amir and he has been dismissed by the left-arm pacer once.

Hasan Ali vs Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been in outstanding form for Australia and has been leading their charge in the tournament with the blade. Against Pakistan, Smith will come up against Hasan Ali, who has done relatively well against him in the past. Smith has scored just 47 runs off 61 deliveries from Hasan and the pacer has got his wicket once.

Glenn Maxwell vs Shadab Khan

Middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell is likely to come face-to-face against spinner Shadab Khan and that will be an interesting battle to keep an eye out for. Maxwell has faced 15 deliveries from Shadab and has scored just 14 runs while he has been dismissed by the spinner twice.

Fakhar Zaman vs Mitchell Starc

Opener Fakhar Zaman will have to come up against the pace and guile of Mitchell Starc, who has been among the wickets in this tournament. The southpaw has done well against Starc in previous meetings between the two teams as Zaman has scored 28 runs off 36 deliveries from the left-arm pacer and hasn’t been dismissed even once.

Babar Azam vs Pat Cummins

Babar Azam will once again hold the key for Pakistan in this crucial match and the task of getting rid of him will fall to pacer Pat Cummins. In the past, Azam has faced 7 deliveries from Cummins and scored just 70 runs. Cummins has also gotten rid of Azam once but more importantly, he has bowled 50 dot deliveries to the Pakistan batsman.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 09:28 IST