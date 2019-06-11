ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s predicted XI against Australia - Shoaib Malik may miss out

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed denied his team carry any scars from their 5-0 rout by Australia in March and is confident of victory in Wednesday’s World Cup contest against the reigning champions.

Australia thrashed a depleted Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates follow their thrilling 3-2 series victory in India to signal their preparation for a successful title defence in the World Cup.

“I think that thing is past,” Sarfaraz told reporters.

“We’re not thinking about that. We’re actually thinking about tomorrow’s game.

“Our morale is very high, we got a momentum. So hopefully we’ll do very good against them tomorrow.”

The 1992 champions have looked characteristically unpredictable in the tournament as they began their campaign with a defeat by West Indies but bounced back in style shocking hosts England.

They split points with Sri Lanka after the match in Bristol was abandoned because of rain and the prospect of another washout looms large over their next outing.

“Firstly, we can’t control the weather, you know... But definitely if the match is shortened, definitely plan changes,” Sarfaraz added.

Shoaib Malik played the match against England at number seven position. Imad Wasim, who can bat lower down the order and also chip in with left-arm spin, could be a better option in that role.

Pakistan’s predicted XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 20:33 IST