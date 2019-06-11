Australia vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against Pakistan - Marcus Stoinis ruled out

After suffering a 36-run defeat against India last week on Sunday, the defending champions Australia suffered another setback on Tuesday with allrounder Marcus Stoinis getting ruled out due to a side strain. The side has called Mitchell Marsh as a cover option to England, as a back-up all-rounder option. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

But so far, the timeline of Stoinis’ injury has not been declared and the 29-year-old is expected to undergo scans before the start of the match against Pakistan.

Since the right-handed batsman has not been ruled out yet, Marsh cannot be named in the playing XI on Wednesday. Australia will look to bring in a batsman in place of Stoinis, considering his absence could make the middle-order slightly weak. To fill in the gap, Shaun Marsh could get his first game in the match.

Australia are likely to make another change. Adam Zampa had a forgettable encounter against India, and the Aaron Finch-led side could bring in the vastly experienced Nathan Lyon.

Here is Australia’s predicted XI against Pakistan:

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 21:29 IST