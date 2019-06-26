ICC World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen says Eoin Morgan ‘scared’, England captain shrugs it off

England, the number 1 side in the world and the pre-tournament favourites, are suddenly finding themselves in a hole. The losses against Sri Lanka and Australia have pushed the hosts into a corner - they face India and New Zealand in the remaining two games. Defeat at Lord’s - England’s third in seven games in this World Cup - has left them needing to win at least one and possibly both of their final two group matches against India and New Zealand.

In the match against Australia, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff sliced through England batting. Both the left-armers hustled England batting with pace, bounce and movement. Starc was at his absolute best as he snaffled Eoin Morgan after battering him with short-pitched stuff.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believed that the England captain was ‘scared’ as he backed away while facing Starc, a sign which was not at all positive.

“The England captain backing to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England may have a problem over the next week,” Pietersen wrote. “I hope not, but I’ve not seen a captain show such weakness for a while.”

“Really? Excellent,” said Morgan with a smile when asked about the comments. “It didn’t feel that way at all.”

Sharing a video of Starc in action, Pietersen posted another tweet: “This is what concerned me yesterday. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he was showing his stumps cos Starc attacks them. I may be wrong though?! Or I may be right?! Thoughts?”

England will host India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in their next World Cup 2019 match on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 17:03 IST