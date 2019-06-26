ICC World Cup 2019 qualification scenarios: What India, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh need to do for semi-final spot

The ICC World Cup 2019 has reached its business end with teams fighting for the four semi-final spots. With Australia already confirmed for semi-finals after their resounding win over hosts England on Tuesday, three more spots remain available. As many as 6 teams have a realistic chance of grabbing the three available spots by finishing in the top four of after group stage of World Cup 2019.

Australia (12 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2,

2) Against South Africa at Old Trafford on July 6

Already in the semis after beating England by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday, defending champions Australia will eye a top spot by beating New Zealand and South Africa in their remaining two matches of the World Cup. The top-ranked side at the end of the group stages will face the 4th ranked side in the semi-final.

New Zealand (11 points in 6 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 26

2) Against Australia at Lord’s on June 29

3) Against England at the Riverside Ground on July 3

Still unbeaten in the tournament, New Zealand have a high chance of making it to the semis. They need just one win in their remaining three matches of the World Cup and like Australia, they too will be eyeing the top spot by winning at least two of their remaining three against Pakistan, Australia and England.

India (9 points in 5 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against West Indies at Old Trafford on June 27

2) Against England at Edgbaston on June 30

3) Against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on July 2

4) Against Sri Lanka at Headingley on July 6

Another undefeated team India too look set for a top four finish. The only thing that could go against Virat Kohli’s men is the schedule. Having played the least among all 10 teams so far, India have a hard task of playing foru matches in 10 days before the semi-finals. India will confirm their place in the semis if they manage to win at least 2 of those.

England (8 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against India at Edgbaston on June 30

2) Against New Zealand at the Riverside Ground on July 3

After losing their last two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia, hosts England found themselves in a tricky scenario. They need to win their next tough games against India and New Zealand to get through to the semis. And if they don’t they will have to hope that Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan don’t win more than one of their remaining matches. Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will fancy their chances if England loses at least one of their next two games.

Bangladesh (7 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against India at Edgbaston on July 2

2) Against Pakistan at Lord’s on July 5

3 wins from 7 matches and they have to face India and Pakistan. If they win all their matches, they will finish with 11 points and can still qualify if:

Sri Lanka lose at least two of their remaining three matches

England win not more than one.

Sri Lanka (6 points in 6 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against South Africa at the Riverside Ground on June 28

2) Against West Indies at the Riverside Ground on July 1

3) Against India at Headingley on July 6

Sri Lanka will have to play 3 more matches and they will be against South Africa, West Indies and India. These matches won’t be easy, but they have the possibility of finishing with 12 points if they win all the three matches. However, if they end on 10 points, they will have to sit and wait and hope England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win more than two and Pakistan lose at least one.

They will be eliminated, if they do not win any of their matches.

Pakistan (5 points in 6 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 26

2) Against Afghanistan at Headingley on June 29

3) Against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5

Their campaign is very similar to 1992. They won against South Africa which means that are now with 5 points from 6 matches. They now face New Zealand, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. If they win all the three matches, they will end with 11 points and then hope England do not win more than one and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose at least one match.

West Indies (3 points in 6 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against India at Old Trafford on June 27

2) Against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground on July 1

3) Against Afghanistan at Headlingley on July 4

Three points from six games and have three more matches against India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Well, even if they win all their remaining matches, they will still hope England lose all their matches and, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka win not more than one each and Pakistan lose at least two.

South Africa and Afghanistan are the two teams who are officially out of the semi-final reckoning

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:26 IST