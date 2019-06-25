ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Pakistan Predicted XI against New Zealand - Tough call for Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan will be looking to bring their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign back on track when they take on New Zealand in Edgbaston on Wednesday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side won their previous match against South Africa and are currently in the seventh position with 5 points and a net run rate of -1.265.

Haris Sohail smashed a rapid-fire 89 as Pakistan ended South Africa’s World Cup hopes with a comfortable 49-run win at Lord’s on Sunday. Sohail’s dominant 59-ball knock and a tidy half century from Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach 308-7, a total that South Africa never threatened to surpass.

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis offered their only real resistance with a 79-ball 63 in another poor batting display from his side. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan took three wickets each as Pakistan condemned South Africa to a fifth defeat of the tournament that left them languishing ninth in the 10-team table.

While Pakistan’s slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages stayed alive, South Africa, with three points from their opening seven matches, are unable to secure a spot in the top four - who all advance to the semi-finals.

Against New Zealand, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will be tinkering with their winning combination. The two new additions after the loss against India - Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi - were both quite impressive against the Proteas and they will surely retain their spot.

The only change can be the return of veteran Shoaib Malik in place of Imad Wasim but it seems highly unlikely.

Pakistan predicted XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 19:46 IST